COP26: Queen Elizabeth II’s emotional appeal to climate summit participants

by

The Queen in video shown at the COP26 summit

Credit, Buckingham Palace/PA Wire

Photo caption,

Queen Elizabeth II said she expected leaders at COP26 to “rise above the politics of the moment”

The Queen urged world leaders at the Glasgow Climate Summit (COP26) in Scotland to act as true heads of state and create a “safer and more stable future” for the planet.

In a video message, she said that many people hope that “the time for words will now become the time for action”.

She urged them to act “for our children and our children’s children” and for them to rise above the political differences of the moment.

The Queen added that she is “greatly proud” of how her “dear late husband”, Prince Philip (Duke of Edinburgh), has promoted environmental issues.