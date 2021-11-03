COP26: Queen Elizabeth II’s emotional appeal to climate summit participants

2 November 2021

Credit, Buckingham Palace/PA Wire Photo caption, Queen Elizabeth II said she expected leaders at COP26 to “rise above the politics of the moment”

The Queen urged world leaders at the Glasgow Climate Summit (COP26) in Scotland to act as true heads of state and create a “safer and more stable future” for the planet.

In a video message, she said that many people hope that “the time for words will now become the time for action”.

She urged them to act “for our children and our children’s children” and for them to rise above the political differences of the moment.

The Queen added that she is “greatly proud” of how her “dear late husband”, Prince Philip (Duke of Edinburgh), has promoted environmental issues.

The 95-year-old monarch was expected at the United Nations conference in Glasgow. But she ended up canceling her participation after being advised to rest by her doctors. She recorded her address last week at Windsor Castle, one of her royal residences.

His son, Prince Charles, and his grandson, Prince William, are participating in the COP26 conference, considered a crucial meeting to limit the rise in global temperature and climate change.

In her address, the Queen recalled how the “impact of the environment on human progress was a matter that was at the heart” of the Duke of Edinburgh. She referred to his warning at a 1969 academic meeting about the dangers of not tackling pollution.

Elizabeth 2ª said: “It is a source of great pride for me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William “.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The Queen said she also drew “great comfort and inspiration from the relentless enthusiasm of people of all ages — especially young people — in calling on everyone to do their part.”

Credit, PA Media Photo caption, According to British monarch, leaders have to put aside differences and unite around a common goal

She said: “In the coming days, the world will have a chance to join the common goal of creating a more secure and stable future for our people and the planet we depend on.”

“None of us underestimates the challenges that lie ahead: but history shows that when nations unite in a common cause, there is always room for hope.”

Credit, EPA Photo caption, For Prince Charles, tackling climate change requires war tactics

She added: “It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit — written in history books yet to be printed — will describe you as leaders who did not miss the opportunity; and that you have answered the call of future generations.”

“That you left this conference as a community of nations with a determination, a desire and a plan to face the impact of climate change; and to recognize that the time for words has now become the time for action.”

“Of course the benefits of such actions will not be there for all of us to enjoy here today: none of us will live forever.”

“But we are not doing this for ourselves, but for our children and our children’s children, and for those who will follow in their footsteps.”

Before COP26, cameras caught the queen in conversation, apparently angry at people who “talk” but “don’t act” when it comes to climate issues.

Speaking at the opening of the conference earlier in the day, the Prince of Wales urged world leaders to act, saying he understood that many countries cannot afford to “go green”.

Instead, he said, there needs to be a “major military-style campaign to bring together the strength of the global private sector,” which has trillions of dollars at its disposal.

“The scale and scope of the threat we face requires a global system-level solution, based on the radical transformation of our current fossil fuel-based economy to one that is genuinely renewable and sustainable,” he said.