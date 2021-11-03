Copom considered implementing a higher interest rate hike last week | Economy

The information is contained in the minutes of the last Copom meeting, released today. The interest rate hike carried out last week was the biggest since December 2002, which took the Selic rate to the highest level in four years.

“However, the view that monetary policy tightening trajectories with steps of 1.50 percentage points prevailed [anunciado pelo BC], considering different terminal rates, are consistent, at this time, with the convergence of inflation to the target in 2022, even considering the current asymmetry in the balance of risks,” added the BC.

According to BC, consumer inflation remains high and has been more persistent than anticipated. “The rise in prices is more widespread and also encompasses components more associated with underlying inflation.“he added.

In the minutes of the last meeting, the Copom informed that relevant questions arose regarding the future of the “current fiscal framework” (rules for public accounts), resulting in an increase in risk premiums [juros futuros e dólar].

“These questions also increased the risk of deflation of inflation expectations [elevando-as], increasing the upward asymmetry in the balance of risks. This implies attributing greater probability to alternative scenarios that consider higher neutral interest rates, he said.

As a result, the BC reported that the upward bias (trend) of inflation “is now greater than previously considered” and concluded that the “appropriate degree of monetary tightening [alta dos juros] is significantly more contractionary [maior] than used in the basic scenario”.

The acceleration in the rate of interest rate hikes, by the Central Bank, came after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes admitted, at the end of October, to “sticking” the spending ceiling (a mechanism that limits the increase of most expenses to previous year’s inflation).

Guedes has said that the changes in the spending ceiling are aimed at expanding social protection through Auxílio Brasil, the successor social program to Bolsa Família.

But analysts have indicated that it would be possible to increase the program without exceeding the expenditure limit, using, for example, resources earmarked for parliamentary amendments.

In addition to raising interest rates to 7.75% per year, the BC also indicated a new high, to 9.25% per year, in December. The financial market has projected interest at 9.25% per annum at the end of 2021 and, by the end of 2022, at 10.25% per annum.

In the Copom minutes, the BC informed that maintained the expectation of a resumption of activity in the second half, “although less intense and more concentrated in the services sector”.

“This reassessment reflects the impact of limitations on the supply of inputs in certain production chains, which should last until next year.

For 2022, the BC assessed that, if on the one hand the rise in risk premiums and the tightening of financial conditions act by discouraging economic activity, on the other hand, growth tends to benefit from three factors:

the continued recovery of the labor market and the services sector;

the performance of sectors less linked to the business cycle, such as agriculture and extractive industry;

and the remnants of the process of normalizing the economy as the health crisis subsides.

How the Selic rate is defined

The Central Bank’s main instrument to contain the spread of price increases is the basic interest rate, which is defined based on the inflation targeting system.

Normally, when inflation is high, the BC raises the Selic, and reduces it when inflation estimates are in line with predetermined targets.

For 2021, the central inflation target is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it is between 2.25% and 5.25%.

Right now, the BC is already looking at the 2022 and 2023 inflation target to set interest rates. Next year, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%. In 2023, it is 3.25%, ranging from 1.75% to 4.75%.

Inflation behavior

The IPCA-15, which is a preview of the country’s official inflation, accelerated to 1.20% in October, after having registered a rate of 1.14% in September, show data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). This is the biggest change for a month of October since 1995 (1.34%). In twelve months, the indicator reached 10.34%.

According to a survey by the Higher Institute of Administration and Economics of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (ISAE/FGV), more than half of inflation this year is the result of the increase in fuel, energy and meat. These are among the items that weigh most on Brazilians’ pockets and on inflation.

The financial market estimates that inflation measured by the IPCA will total 9.17% this year, more than double the central target (7.5%) and above the 5.25% ceiling of the target system. For 2022, the market inflation forecast is 4.55%, above the central target but still within the tolerance range.