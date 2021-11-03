Coral snake is seen by a woman in the middle of the street; Photograph

A coral snake is seen by a woman in the middle of the street and the snake frightens the resident of the municipality of IIbirama, valley of Itajaí in Santa Catarina.

The act was taken on the morning of this Monday (November 1st). The woman quickly called the Fire Department team, which carried out the capture of the snake.

The coral snake averaged approximately 60 centimeters and was released into a conservation area.

The military could not inform, however, whether the snake was true or false coral.

Coral snake

Coral snake is a name common to several snakes of the Elapidae family, of the Calliophini tribe, which can be subdivided into two groups: Old World corals and New World corals.

There are 16 species of Old World corals, belonging to the genera Calliophis, Hemibungarus, and Sinomicrurus, and more than 65 species of New World corals, included in the genera Leptomicrurus, Micruroides, and Micrurus.

Genetic studies indicate that the most basal lineages of corals are found in Asia, indicating that they originated in the Old World.

In Brazil, they may be known by the names snake-coral-venomous, coral-poisonous, coral-true, ibiboboca, ibiboca and ibiboca.

Coral snakes do not strike and have fossorial habits, living mostly hidden under trunks and foliage.

The dentition is of the proteroglyphic type, a characteristic that certainly differs them from false corals, which have opistoglyphic or aglyphic dentition.

There’s an old saying to distinguish real corals from fake corals: Red with yellow next, be smart. Red with black on can rest easy.

The saying is incorrect, as there is no unique color pattern for true corals and many false corals can perfectly mimic a coral. The only way to differentiate the two types of snakes is through teething.

They have a low molecular weight venom that spreads through the victim’s body very quickly. The coral needs to be “glued” to inoculate the venom through the small prey.

The coral snake is as venomous as a cobra. Its venom is neurotoxic, that is, it affects the nervous system, causing numbness in the bite area, respiratory problems (especially in the diaphragm) and eyelid drooping, which can lead an adult to death in a few hours. The treatment is done with anti-elapidic serum.

Corals are nocturnal and live under leaves, branches, rocks, holes or inside decaying trunks. To defend themselves, they usually lift their tail, deceiving the menace with their strong coloration.

Daytime activities are linked to the pursuit of reproduction and greater need for heating that pregnant females have. After mating, the female lays from 3 to 18 eggs, which in favorable conditions open after approximately 90 days. Given the ability to store the male’s sperm, the female can perform several postures before a new copulation.

Accidents occur with people who do not take the necessary precautions when traveling through places that have snakes. When feeling cornered or being attacked, the coral snake quickly counterattacks, so it is recommended to wear high-top rubber boots, long pants and leather gloves, as well as avoid putting your hand in holes, crevices, etc. .

The injured person must be taken immediately to the doctor or health center, trying, if possible, to capture the snake still alive.

The person should be prevented from moving or making efforts, so that the poison does not spread faster in the body. Techniques such as opening the wound to remove the poison, sucking blood, isolating the affected area, making tourniquets, etc., should also be avoided, with serum being the best option.

