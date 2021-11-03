Corinthians crosses 38 times against Chape and scores only second goal in 156 corners at Brasileirão | corinthians

Corinthians’ winning goal by 1-0 against Chapecoense, scored by Róger Guedes in the last move of the match, it was only the second from a corner kick in the Brazilian Championship in 156 attempts. There were 38 balls crossed in the area during the match.

Before this move, with Adson’s charge, Jô’s deflection and Guedes’ goal, the other came in the victory against Sport, in the first round: Mateus Vital charged, Gil rose to the dispute and the ball was left to Jô, who scored standing up. right. The game was valid for the sixth round, on June 24th.

At a press conference after the duel, Sylvinho was repeatedly asked about the excess of crosses and defended his strategy. Of the 38 crosses, only eight were right. There were at least four questions on the topic directed to the coach.

– The opponent closes, you open. It lacked a man of first class to pull and dismantle that line. The opponent filled the area. If you don’t move the first stick, destabilize it, change the position, it’s simple to remove. It’s something worked, but over time, with no goal coming out, we had to insist more. It was very difficult to get inside, and these were the options. We had 38 crosses, which are uncertain passes. On the counterattack it is easier, the area is cleaner, but with eight athletes in the area it is more difficult. If we made a mistake, it wasn’t the cross, but attacking the ball – said Sylvinho.

In another answer, the coach again combined the fact of insisting on crosses with Chapecoense’s closed game, which provided Corinthians with very few spaces in attack.

– When you have an opposing team that delays the lines, it comes with the proposal to defend yourself for as long as necessary… Obviously the best move you have today in football is to enter between the lines, that part of the midfield that you pass the opponent’s first line, your athlete receives, turns and plays against the defensive part. But this is not always the case because these lines are short, then you look for breadth, here comes the intersection. From the amplitude you don’t come back. Unless the opponent closes you. All over the world you hear people talk, great coaches say: “Closed up, I have to give it amplitude, then I get crossed”.

– The crossing is almost an uncertain pass, it is not something safe like working between the lines. The execution is easier, you have more control of the situation. But when it enters the amplitude it is because everything is closed from the inside. But to answer the question, yes, the first stick is something we attack a lot. We are not a very tall team. And we’ve already scored goals like that, Roni, Jô, in a cross that he spins as he almost did today. We lacked a bit of input on the first stick. An athlete enters there and deflects the ball or creates space behind the area – completed.

Specifically on corners, 14 were taken against Chape. In Brasileirão, after the dispute of 29 rounds, 156 bids were charged by Timão. Only two goals.

After the game against Fluminense, three rounds ago, Sylvinho had talked about the short stature of the squad as a whole. Against Chape, he classified excessive crosses as the only option.

– The numbers I have are 38 crosses. It’s not just me who chooses, the athlete plays, we set up a strategy. The other team defends in two lines of four and gives you the side of the field, where the cross is an uncertain pass. If it closes from the inside, where we want to enter, and the athlete with more quality wants the pass, but there’s more to it. In game building it becomes a second option. Entering from the inside, we are not the ones who choose – followed the technician.

In the next round, Corinthians returns to play at Neo Química Arena, against Fortaleza, at 5 pm (GMT), for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. Timão is sixth, with 44 points, and his rival is fifth, with 48.

– If we score a goal at the beginning, you have breadth and inside. So, the more relaxed I am on the field, I choose, the opponent leaves. Stay easy. It wasn’t easy, we created situations inside and out, but the goal didn’t come. We get more nervous, with the opponent, refereeing, delaying the game, but it’s the game. A team that is less technically qualified can beat the leader, this happens in football, we knew about the difficulty, but also about the responsibility of winning at home – concluded Sylvinho.