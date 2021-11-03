Corinthians ends first training session for Libertadores in Paraguay; team debuts thursday

This Tuesday morning, Corinthians ended the first preparatory training session for the Libertadores Feminina dispute, in Paraguay. Arthur Elias’ team seeks the third championship in the competition in 2021.

The cast will have one more activity this Tuesday in Asuncion. The Paraguayan capital registered 33ºC this morning. “Speak up, Faithful! First training session here in Paraguay concluded. Now it’s time to rest because at 4 pm there’s more. Thanks!”, left-back Tamires said in a video published by Corinthians on Twitter – see below.

The Brabas debut in the Libertadores Feminina 2021 on Thursday, at 5:30 pm, against San Lorenzo, from Argentina. The group stage continues on Sunday, when the team faces Nacional, from Uruguay. The last game of the first phase takes place next Wednesday, November 10th, against Deportivo Capiatá, from Paraguay. All duels take place at the same time as the opening game.

The 2021 edition of Libertadores Feminina will be held in Paraguay between November 3rd and 18th. The big decision takes place on the 21st and will be played in Montevideo, Uruguay, in the week in which all Conmebol club competitions will be decided in the country.

It is worth mentioning that in the Libertadores 2020, held in Argentina in March 2021, Corinthians was in third place. In the dispute, Timão had the best defense, the best attack and the three top scorers in the tournament: Gabi Nunes, Grazi and Victoria Albuquerque each scored seven goals.

The Parque São Jorge team is two-time champion of the Women’s Libertadores. The Brabas reached the titles in 2017 and 2019. In 2021, Corinthians was consecrated three-time champion of the Brazilian Nationals and guaranteed a place in the final of the Paulistão Female Championship before traveling to the continental competition.

Check out Tamires’ words after Corinthians’ first training session in Paraguay

First training in Paraguay concluded, speak up @tamires! pic.twitter.com/MTvEZTZmX7 — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) November 2, 2021

See more at: Libertadores da America and Corinthians Feminine.