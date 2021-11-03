Corinthians fights until the end, but loses to Paulistano away from home at Novo Basquete Brasil

This Tuesday night, Corinthians met its second defeat at Novo Basketball Brasil. The team coached by Léo Figueiró lost to Paulistano by 74-69, at Ginásio Antônio Prado Júnior, in the third game of the competition’s new season.

With the negative result, Corinthians suffered its second defeat in the competition. Besides Paulistano, Léo Figueiró’s team had already lost to Mogi. The only victory so far was in the first game, against Pato Basketball.

Based on the numbers, the main highlights of Corinthians were Diego Figueredo (ten points, four rebounds and five assists), Malcom Miller (25 points, three rebounds and two assists), Paranhos (eight points and six rebounds) and Lucas Siewert (11 points, six rebounds and three assists).

Write it down in the diary, Faithful: Corinthians is back on the court next Tuesday, November 9th. At Ginásio Wlamir Marques, Timão will face Flamengo for the fourth round of the NBB.

lineup

Coach Léo Figueiró selected Corinthians for the game with Diego Figueredo, Zoom Fuller, Lucas Siewert, Malcom Miller and Renato Carbonari. During the match, the coach used Jean, Pedro Nunes, Paranhos, Dalaqua, Djalo, and Ludwig.

And the game?

first bedroom

The game started with a very intense Corinthians. On the defensive side, Léo Figueiró’s team managed to hold back Paulistano’s attack at the start of the first quarter. On the offensive side, Timão worked the ball hard and managed to score.

As usual in Figueiró’s team, Corinthians started the game with a good performance on the three-point line. Malcom Miller and Diego Figueredo were two of the highlights.

After a good start, Corinthians started to find difficulties after the Argentinean guard left. With hasty shots in the attack, Timão saw the good advantage fall and Paulistano took the score.

With that, the first quarter ended with Paulistano’s advantage: 19 to 15.

Second bedroom

The second quarter started with Paulistano scoring very hard. With that, Corinthians found it even more difficult and saw the hosts increase their advantage even more. Because of this, Léo Figueiró asked for a technical time of less than two minutes.

The break, however, did not change much in the game. Paulistano kept defending strong and the advantage was increasing, as Corinthians could not work the ball well in the attack court. Annoyed, Timão’s coach stopped the game once more.

Even after a slight improvement at the end of the first half, Corinthians followed behind the scoreboard. With a partial of 24 to 17, Paulistano went to the break winning by 43 to 32.

Third room

Corinthians came back from halftime with a very different posture. With more intensity and a very strong defense, Léo Figueiró’s team managed to open the third quarter with an eight-point run and saw Paulistano’s lead drop to just three points.

After a good start for Corinthians, the home team even tried to return to the game, but the defense of Léo Figueiró’s team continued to work very well. In addition, Timão continued with good performance in attack.

With that, the third quarter ended with a partial of 20 to 8 for Corinthians and the fourth final started with a Corinthians advantage of one point: 52 to 51.

Final room

Despite having made a great third quarter, Corinthians could not start the fourth quarter with the same pace. Paulistano came back with a strong defense and quickly opened seven points ahead.

Without the same calm shown in the previous quarter, Corinthians once again made mistakes in attacking decisions. With that, Paulistano had no difficulties to force offensive mistakes from Timão.

In the final minutes, Léo Figueiró’s team was nervous and was unable to return to the game. Paranhos and Fuller committed two attacking fouls and the game was distancing, but Corinthians never gives up.

Even entering the final minute of the match with a disadvantage of seven points on the scoreboard, Corinthians sought a reaction with Fuller and Malcom Miller. With 34 seconds left, Paulistano’s lead was two points and the game caught fire.

The reaction, however, came late and Corinthians failed to make the turn. Thus, Timão knew its second defeat in three games on the NBB.

