Corinthians figures as the second team with the highest score in the Brazilian Nationals since the arrival of reinforcements

Since the arrival of the reinforcements, Corinthians has scored 27 points out of 45 possible in the Brazilian Championship. Compared to the other 19 teams in Serie A, Timão was second, alongside América-MG, which scored the most since the 15th round, when Giuliano debuted.

The midfielder took the field for the first time wearing the Alvinegra shirt on August 8, in a match against Santos. In all, Giuliano, who was the first newcomer of the season’s reinforcements, has 15 games played for the club from the East Zone and two goals scored.

In this period, shirt 11 participated in seven wins, six draws and two defeats. In addition, he also saw Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian making their debut on the pitch with Timão’s mantle. The shirt 10, so far, is the one with the fewest matches (five), as he was the last to arrive and suffered an injury that, currently, is still being treated.

From the 15th to the 29th round, which ended last Monday, only Atlético-MG surpassed the number of points conquered by the Parque São Jorge team. The Minas Gerais team, leader of the championship, had 28 points, one more than Corinthians – check the score below.

On the other hand, the club that scored the least in the meantime was Chapecoense, who lost in Itaquera last Monday. With one win, six draws and eight defeats, Chapecó’s team won just nine points.

Timon’s performance improvement has been felt since the arrival of the “magic quartet”. For defender João Victor, the ball in attack was the main change. Furthermore, sharing the experiences of these athletes was also one of the positive points mentioned by the shirt 33.

So far, Róger Guedes is the newcomer who has scored the most goals. In 11 matches played, there were five goals scored. The latter was even responsible for the victory against Chapecoense last Monday night. Renato Augusto, in turn, has already entered the field 13 times and has swung the opposing net twice.

Check the scores of the Serie A teams from Brasileirão since Giuliano’s debut in the 15th round

Atlético-MG – 28 points

Corinthians – 27 points

America-MG – 27 points

International – 26 points

São Paulo – 25 points

Cuiabá – 25 points

Flemish – 25 points

Red Bull Bragantino – 22 points

Fluminense – 22 points

Fortaleza – 21 points

Palm trees – 20 points

Guild – 19 points

Atlético-GO – 18 points

Sport – 16 points

Bahia – 16 points

Santos – 16 points

Ceará – 14 points

Youth – 14 points

Athletico-PR – 11 points

Chapecoense – 9 points

