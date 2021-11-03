Coronavirus transmission rate in Brazil to rise again

The transmission rate (Rt) of the new coronavirus in Brazil is 1.04, according to monitoring by the Imperial College of London, UK. That means that every 100 people with the virus in the country infect another 104. Last week, the rate was 0.68 — the lowest rate recorded since April 2020. Anything above one means that the contagion is accelerating.

The transmission rate is one of the main references for monitoring the evolution of the pandemic in the country. As it is a national average, the Rt does not indicate that the disease is advancing or regressing in the same way in the various cities, states and regions of Brazil.

In addition, the British university — which does not estimate data on the delay in notifications and the incubation period of the virus — says that the accuracy of the projections can vary according to the quality of surveillance and reports in each country.

Fall in deaths with advances in vaccination

Brazil has registered a drop in the number of victims with the advance of vaccination. At the end of June, the seven-day moving average of deaths was at around 2,000. Yesterday, a moving average was recorded below 270 deaths for the first time since the end of April 2020.

Experts have attributed this improvement to the country’s broad vaccination coverage. But they warn: the use of a mask, search for outdoor environments and distance when possible are still necessary precautions.

Professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Santa Casa de São Paulo, infectologist Marco Aurélio Sáfadi reinforces that “all approved vaccines are extremely efficient in preventing death and hospitalization”, but “they do not have the same performance in preventing transmission”.

Daniel de Oliveira Gomes, biologist and professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo, points out that vaccinated people are less likely to manifest the disease in the moderate and severe phases and, therefore, to be hospitalized.

“It is good to remember that vaccines that block transmission are rare; it is not a demerit of the covid vaccine. It does not prevent transmission, but prevents a serious clinical evolution”, he points out.

In Gomes’ assessment, the health passport is an important public policy strategy because it leads more people to get vaccinated. “Because if all situations are made more flexible, without the need for proof of the vaccine, the individual who is naturally more resistant will say that he does not need to be vaccinated. The passport is a way to promote the vaccination campaign itself”, he argues.

Transmission by vaccinated people occurs for less time

A study that brought together researchers from renowned universities at Harvard, Yale and Columbia also revealed that the transmission of the coronavirus by vaccinated people happens for less time than by those who have not yet been immunized. In the analysis, they assessed the spread of the virus in a group of 173 infected individuals, measuring how long it took to reach peak viral load and how long it took them to clear the virus from the body.

The result showed that both vaccinated and unvaccinated reached peak viral load in a similar way around the third day. And there was no significant difference between the variants. However, those immunized managed to fight and be “clean”, with no detectable viral load, in less time, around the fifth day.

Those who were not vaccinated took seven to eight days to be considered free of infection. In practice, this means that those vaccinated were less likely to pass the virus on to other people, as their viral load remained high for less time and their bodies were able to eliminate the virus in a shorter period of days.

The vaccine, however, is not a free pass for people to stop wearing the masks and also to make crowds.

“Unfortunately that’s what people expect, they want something that is 100% effective, that is, completely protects. You’re vaccinated, you have a closed body and preferably 0% diverse effects. That doesn’t exist. there is always a reduction in risk and an increase in benefit,” explains microbiologist Natalia Pasternak.

Oncologist Drauzio Varella also warns that people do not relax with protective measures against covid-19, even already vaccinated or for those who have already been infected by the disease. “The vaccine is not a safe-conduct, not at all. I’m vaccinated, I’m going to wear a mask, I’m not going to crowd, I’m going to try to reduce as much as possible the risk of coming into contact with the virus”, explains the doctor.

Average deaths below 270

The country registered yesterday a moving average below 270 deaths for the first time since the end of April 2020. According to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL It is part, with the state health departments, 164 deaths were registered between Monday and Tuesday, and the average was 261 deaths. This is the lowest average since April 26, 2020, when it was 258 deaths.

The total number of deaths from the disease in Brazil reached 608,118, according to the consortium. The number is the second largest in the world — behind only the United States, which has more than 768.8 thousand deaths, and ahead of India, with 459.2 thousand deaths from the disease.

The country registered 164 covid deaths and 6,383 cases of the disease yesterday. O Amapá did not register any deaths. To the On Sundays, Mondays and holidays, the pandemic data are usually smaller, due to notification delays in the health departments, which, in these periods, have the workforce reduced.

54.5% of Brazilians have already been immunized

Brazil registered 476,630 doses of vaccines against covid-19 on Tuesday. According to data from the state departments of Health, there were 71,263 first doses and 273,707 second. 609 single doses and 131,051 booster doses were also recorded.

In all, 154,807,386 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against covid in Brazil — 111.738,021 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizing agent.

Added to the single doses of Janssen’s vaccine against covid, there are already 116,267,212 people with a complete vaccination schedule in the country. The country already has 72.57% of the population with the 1st dose and 54.50% of Brazilians with a vaccination schedule complete. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 95.51% and 71.73%.