Couple breaks Gol’s booth at Guarulhos airport after flight is canceled – 11/02/2021 – Market

A couple got excited with Gol employees on Monday night (1st) and ransacked booths at Guarulhos International Airport, in Greater São Paulo. They were on a flight to Belo Horizonte, which had to return, according to the company, due to bad weather conditions.

Accompanied by a five-month-old baby, they revolted with airline employees, demanding that they provide a hotel and food for passengers to spend the night until they were able to travel the next day.

The images, which were reproduced on social networks, show when the passenger, screaming, demands that the company provide a hotel for the family. She starts slapping the window’s protection board.

In desperation, the woman screams that she’s going to call the police and starts hitting the protection plate harder. “He’s only five months old, it’s not his fault,” he’d say, pointing to his son.

Then, the man holds one of the pedestals that organize the lines and breaks the protection board of another window. He starts banging on the counter as the employees walk away. Acrylic boards for the service desk and a printer were broken.

“Solve it! My boy isn’t going to pay for it. I want someone working it out here now,” her husband said, as he held the pedestal.

“It took me 16 years to have my child, I spent R$ 50 thousand. If this boy gets sick, I swear I’ll kill one by one. Put my child in a hotel,” shouted the woman to the company’s attendants, who did not disclose the names of those involved.

According to Gol, no one was hurt.

In cases of delayed or canceled flights, ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) obliges the airline, even when it is not responsible for what happened, to provide communication (access to the internet and telephone) from one hour onwards.

When the delay exceeds two hours, companies are obliged to offer food; from four hours onwards, the passenger is entitled to receive accommodation or lodging.

In a statement, Gol reinforced that after take-off, flight G3-1324 (Guarulhos – Confins) had to return due to adverse weather conditions in Confins, in Greater Belo Horizonte.

The company says it offered the necessary support to all customers and accommodated passengers to continue their journey on flights scheduled for this Tuesday (2).

According to GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages the São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, the Military Police was called in and the passengers involved were taken to the Civil Police station to record the occurrence.