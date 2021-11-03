COVID-19: 12 patients are hospitalized with the disease in Petrópolis | Petropolis



Epidemiological Bulletin of the Petrópolis Health Department – Reproduction

Published 11/2/2021 20:38

Petropolis – The bed occupancy rate for patients with COVID-19 in the Unified Health System on Tuesday (2) is 6.67% in clinical beds in the SUS network. The COVID ICU in the SUS network registered 7.58% occupancy. Taking into account the entire health network of the city, including public and private hospitals, there are 12 inpatients in the city: seven in ICUs and five in clinical beds.

So far, 205,008 tests have been carried out in the municipality for the disease, with 49,565 positive and 155,326 negative results (taking into account rapid tests and Swab).

The Health Department clarifies that the number of deaths, currently at 1,550, is updated in the bulletins only after the registration of the death certificate and the result of the patient’s examination in the Epidemiological Surveillance system, which is done by the administrative team. This is a security measure to avoid errors in the information disclosed by the Health Department. It is possible to follow the evolution of cases on the coronavirus transparency portal, on the City Hall website (www.petropolis.rj.gov.br).