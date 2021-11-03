Covid-19: Experts map places in the world where the pandemic may be drawing to a close

As the Delta variant wave subsides in many regions of the world, scientists are mapping when, and where, Covid-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, experts say.

They believe that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had a combination of high rates of vaccination and immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Portugal and India. But scientists also warn that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, remains an unpredictable agent that mutates as it spreads through unvaccinated populations.

None of the experts interviewed completely ruled out what some called the “doomsday scenario”, in which the virus would mutate to the point of escaping its hard-won immunity. Still, they expressed growing confidence that many countries will have left the worst of the pandemic behind by next year.

“We believe that between now and the end of 2022, this is the point at which we will have control over the virus… at which we can significantly reduce the severe cases and deaths of the disease,” said the epidemiologist who leads the response to Covid-19 of the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove.

The organization’s vision is based on working with disease experts who are mapping the likely course of the pandemic over the next 18 months. By the end of 2022, WHO seeks to have 70% of the world’s population vaccinated.

“If we reach that goal, we will be in a very, very different epidemiological situation,” said Maria Van Kerkhove.

Meanwhile, Maria worries about countries prematurely suspending Covid-19’s precautionary measures:

“It’s amazing to me that I’m seeing people on the streets as if it’s all over.

Disease cases and deaths have been declining since August in almost every region of the world, according to the latest WHO report of 26 October.

Europe has been an exception, with Delta wreaking further havoc in countries with low vaccination coverage, such as Russia and Romania, as well as in places that have eliminated the mandatory use of masks. The variant has also contributed to rising infections in countries like Singapore and China, which have high vaccination rates but little natural immunity due to much tighter lockdown measures that previously prevented larger waves.

“The transition will be different in each place because it will be driven by the levels of immunity in each population from natural infection and, of course, by the distribution of vaccines, which varies from state to state and country to country,” said the School of Epidemiologist’s epidemiologist. Public Health TH Chan, Harvard University, Marc Lipsitch.

A number of experts have said they expect the Delta-triggered wave in the United States to end this month, and represent the last major Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

“We are transitioning from the pandemic phase to the more endemic phase of the virus, where this virus becomes just a persistent threat here in the United States,” said the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US regulatory agency, Scott Gottlieb.

University of Washington disease prediction expert Chris Murray also sees the increase in Delta-caused cases in the United States ending in November:

“We will have a very modest increase during the winter. If there aren’t any relevant new variants, then Covid starts to really slow down in April.

Even where cases are on the rise, as countries lift restrictive measures, like in the UK, vaccines appear to be keeping people out of hospitals.

Imperial College London epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said that for the UK “the bulk of the pandemic as an emergency is behind us”.

‘Gradual evolution’

Covid-19 is still expected to remain a major cause of illness and death for years to come, as do other endemic diseases such as malaria.

“Endemic does not mean benign,” Maria Van Kerkhove pointed out.

Some experts say the virus will eventually behave more like measles, which still causes outbreaks in populations that have low vaccination coverage.

Others believe that Covid-19 could become a seasonal respiratory illness like the flu. Or that the virus could become less lethal, mostly affecting children, but that could still take decades, some scientists noted.

Neil Ferguson expects above-average UK deaths from respiratory illnesses due to Covid-19 in the next two to five years, but said it is unlikely to overwhelm health systems or require that social distance be re-established.

— It will be a gradual evolution. We will deal with this as a more persistent virus – said the expert.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center computer virologist Trevor Bedford, who tracks the evolution of SARS-CoV-2, sees a milder winter wave in the United States followed by a transition to endemic disease in 2022 – 2023. He projects a scenario from 50,000 to 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 in the US each year, in addition to the estimated 30,000 deaths annually from the flu.

The virus is also likely to continue to mutate, which will require annual booster doses of the vaccine adapted to the latest variants in circulation, Bedford said.

If Covid-19 does move into a seasonal illness scenario, in which the virus circulates along with the flu, Gottlieb and Murray hope it will have a significant impact on healthcare systems.

“It will be a question for hospital logisticians how you handle the Covid and flu outbreaks in the winter. But the era of massive public intervention in people’s lives through mandates, that part, I believe, will end after this winter’s wave,” Murray said.

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations chief executive Richard Hatchett said that with some countries well protected by vaccines while others have virtually none, the world remains vulnerable.

“What keeps me awake at night about Covid-19 is concern about the emergence of a new variant that can escape the immunity provided by our vaccines and the infection. That would be like the start of a new Covid pandemic while we’re still in the old one,” Hachett said.