Covid-19 pandemic could trigger HIV spike in West and Central Africa, UNAids warns

Western and central Africa could see an increase in HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths in a few years due to disruptions in health services resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, said the executive director of the organization’s AIDS agency. of the United Nations (UN).







Health worker walks by the side of an oxygen cylinder in a hospital in Dakar, Senegal, during the Covid-19 pandemic 07/28/2021 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra Photo: Reuters

While rates of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)-related deaths have steadily declined over the past decade, the region accounted for 22% of AIDS-related deaths in 2020.

Last year, around 220,000 people in West and Central Africa were infected with HIV out of a global total of 1.5 million, UNAIDS data show.

New infections in the region are increasing rapidly among vulnerable groups, including girls and women, gay men, sex workers, drug users and prisoners, who do not always have immediate access to preventive measures and treatments.

Winnie Byanyima said the extent of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on HIV is still unknown, but the agency is seeing examples of disorders.

“We are very concerned that when all the data comes in this year, we may see a spike in new infections, and that in a few years we may see more deaths,” Byanyima told Reuters behind the scenes at a health summit on Tuesday night. fair.