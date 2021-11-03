Covid-19: WHO approves Covaxin for emergency use | Vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved this Wednesday (3) the emergency use of Covaxin, an Indian vaccine against Covid-19, produced by Bharat Biotech. The immunizing agent is not used in Brazil.

According to the WHO, Covaxin is recommended for those over 18, with an interval between doses of four weeks. It is not recommended for pregnant women.

“The Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO and comprised of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that Covaxin vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against Covid-19. The benefit of the vaccine outweighs the risks and it can be used “, said the entity.

In the statement, WHO said Covaxin is 78% effective against Covid-19 at all stages (mild to severe) 14 days or more after the second dose. He also said that the vaccine is easily stored, an important requirement for low- and middle-income countries.

Covaxin is based on inactivated virus. This technique uses viruses that have been exposed in the laboratory to heat and chemicals so that they are unable to reproduce. It is administered in two doses.

Covaxin: what vaccine is this?

This is the seventh vaccine to receive WHO emergency use approval. See what the others are:

Pfizer (used in Brazil)

Oxford/AstraZeneca (used in Brazil)

Johnson (used in Brazil)

Sinovac/CoronaVac (used in Brazil)

Modern

Synopharm

WHO approval is a prerequisite for the supply of vaccines through the Covax Facility, a global alliance created to drive the development and distribution of Covid vaccines. In addition, it also allows countries to expedite regulatory approval for the import and administration of immunizers.