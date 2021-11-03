Covid-19: with falling moving averages, Brazil registers 149 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered 149 deaths and 6,431 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday (2), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 261 and 10,306, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 608,071 deaths and 21,821,124 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Janssen Effectiveness

Data from a real-world study that evaluated the Janssen vaccine against Covid-19 shows that the immunizing agent had a 73.6% effectiveness rate. The results were published this Tuesday (2) in the JAMA Network Open magazine. Read more.

Pfizer’s Antiviral Tests

Pfizer has initiated a clinical trial in Brazil to assess the effectiveness of a potential treatment against Covid-19. The substance used by the pharmaceutical, which is an antiviral, has shown efficacy in in vitro tests in the laboratory, and, according to Pfizer, “safety and tolerability in phase one studies in humans”. Read more.

Relaxation of restrictions

With the improvement in the indicators of the pandemic and the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, at least 21 state capitals, in addition to the Federal District, eased restrictions on economic activities from September until now. Read more.