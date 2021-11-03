Covid Vaccination: More Than 116 Million Have Received 2nd or Single Dose Vaccines and Are Immunized | Vaccines

More than 116 million Brazilians have taken the second dose or the single dose of vaccines against Covid and are fully immunized. Data from the consortium of press vehicles, released at 20:00 on Tuesday (2), indicate that 116,267,212 people received the doses, a number that represents 54.50% of the population.
Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 154,807,386 people, representing 72.57% of the population.
The booster dose was applied in 8,669.448 people (4.06% of the population).
Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 279,612,995 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.
From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 71,263 people, the second to 273,707, the single dose to 609, and the booster dose to 131,051, a total of 476,630 doses applied.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (67.74%), Mato Grosso do Sul (64.45%), Rio Grande do Sul (60.98%), Santa Catarina (58.80%) and Paraná (58.56%).
Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (80.55%), Santa Catarina (76.14%), Rio Grande do Sul (75.42%), Paraná (74.54%) and Minas Gerais (74.32%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.
- Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 154,807,386 (72.57% of the population)
- Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 116,267,212 (54.50% of the population).
- Total doses applied: 279,612,995 (82.80% of the doses distributed to the states)
- 22 states released new data: AC, PI, PE, AP, GO, PA, ES, MS, PB, MA, RR, TO, BA, AL, MT, RN, SP, RJ, RS, SC, MG, AM
- 4 states and the DF did not release new data: CE, DF, PR, RO, SE
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC – 1st dose: 549,850 (60.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 368,269 (40.61%); booster dose: 6248
- AL – 1st dose: 2,275,245 (67.61%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,495,588 (44.44%); booster dose: 83019
- AM – 1st dose: 2,612,713 (61.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,845,517 (43.22%); booster dose: 71156
- AP – 1st dose: 484,713 (55.23%); 2nd dose + single dose: 265,580 (30.26%); booster dose: 9751
- BA – 1st dose: 10,400,868 (69.41%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,174,411 (47.88%); booster dose: 409267
- EC – 1st dose: 6,475,028 (70.07%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,885,843 (52.87%); booster dose: 190179
- DF – 1st dose: 2,252,342 (72.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,672,533 (54.05%); booster dose: 125418
- ES – 1st dose: 3,017,741 (73.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,253,201 (54.84%); booster dose: 315904
- GO – 1st dose: 5,058,591 (70.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,351,432 (46.51%); booster dose: 219660
- MA – 1st dose: 4,250,601 (59.42%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,841,000 (39.72%); booster dose: 0
- MG – 1st dose: 15,914,069 (74.32%); 2nd dose + single dose: 11,534,692 (53.87%); booster dose: 903222
- MS – 1st dose: 1,955,724 (68.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,828,904 (64.42%); booster dose: 269330
- MT – 1st dose: 2,448,867 (68.65%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,707,281 (47.86%); booster dose: 79534
- PA – 1st dose: 5,055,847 (57.6%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,417,190 (38.93%); booster dose: 0
- PB – 1st dose: 2,946,596 (72.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,917,248 (47.22%); booster dose: 137581
- PE – 1st dose: 6,916,158 (71.49%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,815,680 (49.78%); booster dose: 299150
- PI – 1st dose: 2,330,113 (70.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,554,942 (47.27%); booster dose: 37313
- PR – 1st dose: 8,644,403 (74.54%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,791,751 (58.56%); booster dose: 435487
- RJ – 1st dose: 12,702,145 (72.74%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,004,290 (51.56%); booster dose: 1034795
- NB – 1st dose: 2,512,575 (70.56%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,803,458 (50.65%); booster dose: 161035
- RO – 1st dose: 1,164,852 (64.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 806,197 (44.41%); booster dose: 33635
- RR – 1st dose: 335,981 (51.47%); 2nd dose + single dose: 178,303 (27.32%); booster dose: 4259
- RS – 1st dose: 8,648,296 (75.42%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,992,672 (60.98%); booster dose: 602621
- SC – 1st dose: 5,587,218 (76.14%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,315,266 (58.8%); booster dose: 314796
- SE – 1st dose: 1,666,841 (71.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,160,958 (49.65%); booster dose: 75077
- SP – 1st dose: 37,575,131 (80.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 31,598,241 (67.74%); booster dose: 2810601
- TO – 1st dose: 1,024,700 (63.75%); 2nd dose + single dose: 685,893 (42.67%); booster dose: 39513
