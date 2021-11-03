Covid Vaccination: More Than 116 Million Have Received 2nd or Single Dose Vaccines and Are Immunized | Vaccines

More than 116 million Brazilians have taken the second dose or the single dose of vaccines against Covid and are fully immunized. Data from the consortium of press vehicles, released at 20:00 on Tuesday (2), indicate that 116,267,212 people received the doses, a number that represents 54.50% of the population.

Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 154,807,386 people, representing 72.57% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 8,669.448 people (4.06% of the population).

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 279,612,995 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

On October 31, the consortium of press vehicles published incorrect data on the doses of vaccines applied in Paraná. The numbers were corrected at 18:00 on Tuesday (2). This correction affected the data for Sunday (31) and Monday (1st). The reports have been corrected.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 71,263 people, the second to 273,707, the single dose to 609, and the booster dose to 131,051, a total of 476,630 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (67.74%), Mato Grosso do Sul (64.45%), Rio Grande do Sul (60.98%), Santa Catarina (58.80%) and Paraná (58.56%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (80.55%), Santa Catarina (76.14%), Rio Grande do Sul (75.42%), Paraná (74.54%) and Minas Gerais (74.32%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

279,612,995 (82.80% of the doses distributed to the states) 22 states released new data: AC, PI, PE, AP, GO, PA, ES, MS, PB, MA, RR, TO, BA, AL, MT, RN, SP, RJ, RS, SC, MG, AM

AC, PI, PE, AP, GO, PA, ES, MS, PB, MA, RR, TO, BA, AL, MT, RN, SP, RJ, RS, SC, MG, AM 4 states and the DF did not release new data: CE, DF, PR, RO, SE

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 549,850 (60.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 368,269 (40.61%); booster dose: 6248

AL – 1st dose: 2,275,245 (67.61%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,495,588 (44.44%); booster dose: 83019

AM – 1st dose: 2,612,713 (61.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,845,517 (43.22%); booster dose: 71156

AP – 1st dose: 484,713 (55.23%); 2nd dose + single dose: 265,580 (30.26%); booster dose: 9751

BA – 1st dose: 10,400,868 (69.41%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,174,411 (47.88%); booster dose: 409267

EC – 1st dose: 6,475,028 (70.07%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,885,843 (52.87%); booster dose: 190179

DF – 1st dose: 2,252,342 (72.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,672,533 (54.05%); booster dose: 125418

ES – 1st dose: 3,017,741 (73.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,253,201 (54.84%); booster dose: 315904

GO – 1st dose: 5,058,591 (70.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,351,432 (46.51%); booster dose: 219660

MA – 1st dose: 4,250,601 (59.42%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,841,000 (39.72%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 15,914,069 (74.32%); 2nd dose + single dose: 11,534,692 (53.87%); booster dose: 903222

MS – 1st dose: 1,955,724 (68.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,828,904 (64.42%); booster dose: 269330

MT – 1st dose: 2,448,867 (68.65%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,707,281 (47.86%); booster dose: 79534

PA – 1st dose: 5,055,847 (57.6%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,417,190 (38.93%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,946,596 (72.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,917,248 (47.22%); booster dose: 137581

PE – 1st dose: 6,916,158 (71.49%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,815,680 (49.78%); booster dose: 299150

PI – 1st dose: 2,330,113 (70.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,554,942 (47.27%); booster dose: 37313

PR – 1st dose: 8,644,403 (74.54%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,791,751 (58.56%); booster dose: 435487

RJ – 1st dose: 12,702,145 (72.74%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,004,290 (51.56%); booster dose: 1034795

NB – 1st dose: 2,512,575 (70.56%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,803,458 (50.65%); booster dose: 161035

RO – 1st dose: 1,164,852 (64.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 806,197 (44.41%); booster dose: 33635

RR – 1st dose: 335,981 (51.47%); 2nd dose + single dose: 178,303 (27.32%); booster dose: 4259

RS – 1st dose: 8,648,296 (75.42%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,992,672 (60.98%); booster dose: 602621

SC – 1st dose: 5,587,218 (76.14%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,315,266 (58.8%); booster dose: 314796

SE – 1st dose: 1,666,841 (71.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,160,958 (49.65%); booster dose: 75077

SP – 1st dose: 37,575,131 (80.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 31,598,241 (67.74%); booster dose: 2810601

TO – 1st dose: 1,024,700 (63.75%); 2nd dose + single dose: 685,893 (42.67%); booster dose: 39513

How many doses each state received until November 2nd

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,818,245

AM: 5,990,190

AP: 1,103,710

BA: 22,577,467

EC: 14,501,076

DF: 5,407,147

ES: 6,798,520

GO: 10,318,170

MA: 9,026,875

MG: 32,783,509

MS: 4,310,395

MT: 5,596,137

PA: 12,392,995

PB: 5,856,454

PE: 14,339,880

PI: 5,005,945

PR: 17,602,320

RJ: 26,015,376

RN: 5,790,760

RO: 2,694,708

RR: 1,039,048

RS: 18,845,426

SC: 11,859,034

SE: 3,510,185

SP: 75,943,569

TO: 2,250,465