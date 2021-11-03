Covid vaccine: 116.2 million completed vaccination

More than 116.2 million Brazilians have completed vaccination against covid-19, according to a bulletin released today by the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part. In total, 116,267,212 Brazilians were vaccinated with the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agent against the disease, corresponding to 54.5% of the national population. Data were provided by the state health departments.

Between yesterday and today, 274,316 people completed the vaccination cycle in the country – of these, 273,707 took the second dose and another 609, the only one. During this period, 71,263 Brazilians were also vaccinated with the first and 131,051 with the booster. In all, 476,630 doses of immunizing agents against the disease were applied in the last 24 hours throughout the national territory.

Image: UOL

So far, 154,807,386 inhabitants have received the first dose, which represents 72.57% of the country’s population. The booster dose has already been applied to 8,669,448 Brazilians.

On October 31, the consortium of press vehicles published incorrect data on vaccination in Paraná. The numbers have been corrected.

Ceará, Distrito Federal, Paraná, Rondônia and Sergipe did not provide updated data on vaccination until the closing time of the consortium bulletin, at 20h.

In percentage terms, the state of São Paulo is the leader among those with the largest portion of its population with complete vaccination: 67.74% of its inhabitants. Next are Mato Grosso do Sul (64.45%), Rio Grande do Sul (60.98%), Santa Catarina (58.8%) and Paraná (58.56%).

The paulistas also lead in the percentage of inhabitants vaccinated with the first dose: 80.55% of the local population. Santa Catarina (76.14%), Rio Grande do Sul (75.42%), Paraná (74.54%) and Minas Gerais (74.32%) come next.

Image: UOL

Pfizer forecasts $29 billion of covid-19 vaccine sales in 2022

Pfizer announced on Tuesday (2) a forecast of US$ 29 billion in sales of its vaccine against covid-19 for 2022, a better value than expected, and said it is trying to sign more agreements with countries for the vaccine developed in partnership with the German BioNTech.

The company said that while it has the capacity to produce 4 billion doses by 2022, it currently expects sales of 1.7 billion doses by 2022, suggesting the forecast could increase as Pfizer signs more vaccine deals.

Pfizer, which shares vaccine expenses and earnings equally with partner BioNTech, has also raised its vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion in 2021, indicating the vaccine will represent up to 44% of its total sales for the year.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.