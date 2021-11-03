‘Creates a climate that hinders arbitration’

Coach Alberto Valentim criticized Gabigol after the draw with Flamengo

The 2-2 tie between Athletico-PR and Flamengo this Tuesday (2) at the Arena da Baixada, in a late match of the brazilian, was marked by confusion involving the two teams after the thin whistlel.

It all started when Gabigol came out hugging Marcinho. The gesture bothered coach Alberto Valentim, who tried to push the red-black forward from the Paraná team’s right-back, causing a clash. After the game, during a press conference, the coach detonated Flamengo’s shirt number 9.

“I say the following: what was left on the field, dies there, that’s fine. But what we have to have, regardless of the opponent, regardless of the team you play, is a little respect. That’s what I do. I always talk,” said Valentim before completing:

”You just have to get the history of some players: how often you complain, how often is it controversial, how many times you create a certain atmosphere on the field that ends up getting in the way of refereeing, when you want to create a climate that you don’t need many times. So the only thing I have to say is respect, that’s all,” finished.

With the result, the team led by Renato Gaúcho reached 50 points and remains in third place, with two points and one game less than the palm trees, vice leader. Hurricane, in turn, took the 14th position, with 35.



