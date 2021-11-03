Cristiano Ronaldo criticizes the new generation: “they don’t value it enough” – 02/11/2021

In an interview with DAZN, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the new generation of football players. For him, nowadays it is easier to achieve feats that before he needed to work a lot and this can affect the form of the game and the athlete’s career.

“This new generation sees life, football and problems differently. I remember in my generation – for those born in 1985 – it was more difficult to play in the starting lineup. I remember how difficult it was to play for Manchester United, just like in the national team. However, in today’s world things are easier and they don’t value it enough, that’s my opinion. I don’t criticize anyone, that’s not my role. They criticize me a lot, but I won’t do the same, “said the Portuguese ace.

Red Devils jersey seven also spoke about his return to English football even at 36 years old. For him, the chance to play in the Premier League is seen as a way to be even more intense and professional in his career.

“If you want to learn, you have to do it and go after it. If you just talk, it can be good to help, but you also have to show it with actions. I didn’t come here to stay on vacation, I came back to win titles. Difficult? Of course. We have new players. , new system, but that doesn’t matter. You have the responsibility to play at this club, win titles and be, at least, very professional,” stressed CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this season. He was at Juventus and his first spell at the English club was a milestone for the fans, as he was instrumental in the three titles in the English league and in the Champions League for the 2007/2008 season.