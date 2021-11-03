Cristiano Ronaldo does it twice and guarantees a draw with Atalanta in Champions – 11/02/2021

Atalanta and Manchester United drew 2-2 tonight at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia Stadium, in Bergamo, for the 4th round of the Champions League. Ilicic and Zapata scored for the hosts and Cristiano Ronaldo tied for the English with two goals in the second stage.

With the tie, Atalanta equaled the leadership of group F with Manchester United, both with 7 points added. In the next round, the Italian team will face Young Boys, on Tuesday (23), at 17h. A little earlier, at 2:45 pm, Manchester United will face Villarreal.

Zapata insists and is applauded

Striker Zapata was present in practically all offensive plays created by Atalanta and also scored the second goal that made the Italian team assume the front of the scoreboard for a few minutes, even being cheered by the fans in the stands. If it wasn’t for a well-placed defense of the English, it could have scored more, as De Gea, goalkeeper for Manchester United, was not in his best night.

Pogba goes blank on the field

Paul Pogba, who was doubtful in the team’s ownership in today’s match, hardly appeared in the game and was responsible for losing 12 balls that resulted in Atalanta’s attacks in front of De Gea’s goal. In a bad night, he was substituted at 23 of the second stage with Matic coming in his place.

Cristiano Ronaldo saves once again

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fifth goal in the fourth straight game for Manchester United. If in the last round he managed to score two and secure the victory, this time the Portuguese scored the two goals that ensured the draw, but failed to conquer the victory and subsequent isolated leadership of the English in group F. Now, the team is even with their rivals Italians.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the match between Atalanta and Manchester United, for the Champions League Image: AFP

Atalanta dominates the Red Devils

As in the first leg, Atalanta managed to dominate the game and get ahead of the marker thanks to plays started by Pesalic and completed by Zapata and Ilicic, but lost the rhythm of the match in the final minutes of the first half, when they needed to defend with more often with Greenwood joining Manchester United.

In the second stage, he left aside the counterattacks and bet on the marking on top and the ball outs. He managed to extend the score, but could not withstand the pressure from the opposite side and gave in to a draw in the final minutes.

Josip Ilicic celebrates Atalanta’s goal against Manchester United, for the Champions League Image: REUTERS

Manchester United is not in the game

Manchester United took a while to find themselves in the game for a few moments and suffered from Atalanta’s counterattack attacks that took advantage of some punctual failures of the English team, among these failures, one resulted in the goal that opened the scoring.

The departure of defender Varane for the entry of Greenwood also gave another face to the team in the final minutes of the first half and the team managed to chase the tie up the mark in the last minutes of the first and second, with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chronology

Atalanta opened the scoring after 9 minutes of the game with Ilicic and Cristiano Ronaldo tied the score at 45 with a pass from Bruno Fernandes. In the second half, Zapata scored the winning goal in the 13th minute after checking the VAR. After that, the game remained truncated, with few opportunities for both teams, until Cristiano Ronaldo scored in stoppage time to tie the game.

DATASHEET:

ATALANTA 2 x 2 MANCHESTER UNITED

Reason: 4th round of group stage – Champions League

Local: Atleti Azzurri d’Italia Stadium (ITALY)

Date and time: 11/02/2021 (Tuesday), at 5:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Slavko Vincic (ESL)

Assistants: Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic

Yellow cards: McTominay (MAN)

Goals: Ilicic (ATA) at 9 minutes; Cristiano Ronaldo (MAN) at 45, both in the first half; Zapata (ATA), at 13 and again Cristiano Ronaldo (MAN) at 46, of the second stage.

Atalanta: Musso, De Roon, Demiral, Palomino, Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle, Ilicic (Muriel), Pasalic (Djimsiti) and Zapata. Technician: Gian Gasperini

Manchester United: De Gea, Bailly, Varane (Greenwood), Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay (Sancho), Pogba (Matic), Bruno Fernandes (Van de Beek), Shaw, Rashford (Cavani) and Cristiano Ronaldo. Technician: Ole Solskjaer.