Cristiano Ronaldo scores in the end, and Manchester United draws against Atalanta in the Champions League

In an exciting endgame, Atalanta and Manchester United drew 2-2 for the Champions League. The Italian team was winning 2-1 with goals from Ilicic and Zapata, but Cristiano Ronaldo, scorer of the Red Devils’ first goal, scored in the end, leaving everything the same on the scoreboard.

See the Champions table



OPENED THE SCORE

The home team managed to get the better of the beginning of Tuesday’s match, and went ahead of the scoreboard after twelve minutes of play. After receiving the ball from Zapata, Ilicic submitted and counted on a big mistake by goalkeeper David De Gea to score.

ALWAYS HIM

Behind the scoreboard, Manchester United did not surrender in the match, and went on the attack in search of a goal to make everything equal, being effective in extra time. On minute 46, Cristiano Ronaldo received a beautiful assist from Bruno Fernandes and scored the Red Devils equalizer.

AHEAD

With the tie at the end of the first half, Atalanta returned to the final stage renting the offensive field to seek the advantage of the scoreboard again. After launching Palomino, Zapata received to advance and score in a beautiful move. The bid went to the VAR, with the goal being awarded in sequence.

HEROIC TIE

Towards the end of the clash, when everything seemed on the way to victory for Atalanta, Manchester United managed to leave the score tied thanks to their top scorer. Cristiano Ronaldo’s star shone again when he landed a beautiful shot from outside the area, tying the game 2-2 in the 46th minute.

SEQUENCE

Atalanta will face Cagliari this Saturday, at 4:45 pm (GMT), while Manchester United plays against Manchester City at 9:30 am (GMT) on Saturday.

IN THE OTHER GAME

The other match in Group F, between Villarreal and Young Boys, ended with a 2-0 victory for the Spanish team with goals from Capoue and Danjuma. The ‘Yellow Submarine’ leads the group with seven points, and is tied with Manchester United.