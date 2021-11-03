Cruzeiro draws with Vila Nova in game with power outage, storm and lights up alert for Z-4

Clube Mineiro remains in a very complicated situation in Serie B, increasingly ‘flirting’ with the last positions in the table

O cruise keeps getting more and more complicated in Serie B. This Monday (1), at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte, in a game valid for round 33, the Fox tied 1-1 with the new village and can finish the round even closer to the competition’s relegation zone.

The match started almost 10 minutes late due to a power outage at Arena Independência. But the problems didn’t stop there.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Due to the storm in Belo Horizonte, the state of the lawn was precarious and, as early as 12 minutes into the first half, the referee decided to stop the game. After 38 minutes of stoppage, with the rain decreasing in intensity and the lawn’s drainage working, the match was finally resumed.

Before the game was interrupted, the only good finish in the first stage had been Vila Nova. On minute 11, Clayton hit solid from the edge of the area, and goalkeeper Fábio saved Cruzeiro with a great save.

After the match resumed, the scoreboard was finally opened at Independência. On minute 31, Nonoca fouled Alesson inside the area and, after a review by the VAR, the referee awarded the maximum penalty in favor of the visitors.

In the recovery, Clayton took responsibility, displaced Fábio and shook the net for the Goiás, who scored 1-0 in Belo Horizonte.

the tie of Fox came almost in the sequence, also with a penalty. Rafael Donato brought down Wellington Nem inside the area, and the referee signaled. Giovanni took the ball and, 38 minutes in, left everything the same on the scoreboard against Vila Nova: 1 to 1.

In the second stage, the game remained balanced, with both teams looking for the goal. The chances of greater danger were from Vila Nova. Despite this, the score remained tied at 1-1.

With the result, Cruzeiro reached the third stumble in a row at home, and now they have not won for four rounds in Serie B, with two draws and two defeats. The last triumph was in round 29, over Coritiba.

Goianos, on the other hand, reached the 9th game in a row, unbeaten in the dispute, now with five draws and four victories. The last defeat came in round 24, in September, also against the Thigh.

Championship status

With the tie, Cruzeiro went to 40 points and follows in 14th in the competition table and increasingly mathematically confirming its permanence in the second division for another year. In addition, with the other results until the end of the round, the team from Minas Gerais can see its distance to the Z-4, which at the moment is five points, decrease even more.

The result was also not good for Vila Nova, which was 43 points, 10th in the table, and 10 points from the G-4, with only five rounds left for the end of Serie B. It is worth remembering that, like the clubs who are at the top of the table have not yet entered the field for the round, this distance to the top four could be even greater, also bringing the team closer to remaining in the second.

The guy: Giovanni

The Cruzeiro striker not only did it with a penalty, leaving everything the same in Arena Indepedência, but he was also the player from his team who most often arrived in danger in the match.

It was bad: Adriano

Cruzeiro’s midfielder returned to playing a bad game for the team, after the defeat at home to Remo, in the last round. He was taken from the team by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo in the middle of the 2nd half, for the entry of Norberto, who hadn’t played since August.

upcoming games

Now, Cruzeiro will return to play away from home for Serie B and, on Friday (5), will face Londrina, for round 34. Vila Nova, on Thursday (4), will face Aquidauanense, in Goiânia. , for the quarter finals of the Copa Verde.

For Serie B, the team from Goiás will only return to the field on Sunday (7), at home, against the Guarani.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Datasheet

1 x 1 Vila Nova Cruise

GOLS: Vila Nova: Clayton (31′ 1st T P) Cruise: Giovanni (38′ 1st T P)

CRUISE: Fabius; Rômulo (Flávio), Léo Santos, Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto; Adriano (Norberto) and Nonoca; Thiago, Bruno José (Marcelo Moreno) and Giovanni (Marcinho); Wellington Nem (Keké). Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

NEW VILLAGE: Georgemy; Moacir, Rafael Donato, Renato Silveira and William Formiga; Pedro Bambú (Tiago Real) and Dudu; Diego Tavares (Kelvin), Alesson and Arthur Rezende; Clayton (Rafael Silva). Technician: Higo Magalhães Batista.