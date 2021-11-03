Cruzeiro evaluates his return to Mineirão, and fans will return on the 9th

In a video released by a Cruzeiro crowd this Tuesday (2), the organizer guarantees that Cruzeiro will face Brusque, on November 9th, at Mineirão, in a match valid for the 35th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. In the games as home team, the club has played for Independência. In addition to the team from Santa Catarina, Fox will have another game at home, against Náutico, for the last round of the competition.

Cruzeiro does not confirm the information, but said it is evaluating the possibility. The change of stadium would have been a request from the fans, since Mineirão is free to receive 100% of the public. With that, the strength of the stands would be an extra factor to help the starring team and avoid any possibility of falling to Serie C. Toca’s team is in 14th place, with 40 points.

After this second’s tie against Vila Nova, in 1-1, fans went to social media to ask the board to return to Mineirão. The club is working to adjust logistical issues and with the stadium administration itself to make the change.

Independence Cruise Games Serie B

draws

2 x 2 Victoria Cruise

1 x 1 Sampaio Corrêa Cruise

0 x 0 Botafogo Cruise

1 x 1 Vila Nova Cruise

victories

Cruise 2 x 0 Brazil

Defeats

1 x 2 CSA Cruise

1 x 3 Rowing Cruise

7 games

4 draws

2 losses

—

