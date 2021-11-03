Cruzeiro will have to score seven points in head-to-head confrontations to stay in Series B, points out UFMG: see possibilities – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro has drawn 16 times in the 33 rounds it has played so far.

With five games left to finish participation in Serie B, Cruzeiro enters the final stretch of the competition under pressure and with the obligation to score against direct rivals to avoid the unprecedented relegation to Serie C. The celestial team has 40 points, in 14th place, and runs the risk of entering the sticking zone in the next round, when they face Londrina, the first to integrate the Z4, with 38 points, in Paraná.

In the round, Cruzeiro drew with Vila Nova, at Independência, on Monday (1), and saw their next opponents win, increasing the risk of falling.

At home, Brusque beat Náutico by 4×3 and also reached 38 points, the same score as Londrina, who went to Belém and won three points against Remo, at Baenão. Two results ended up ‘helping’ Cruzeiro: Vitória lost 1×0 to CSA, in Bahia, and Goiás sought a draw at the end of the game against Ponte Preta, at Estádio da Serrinha.

The number of victories is considered a tie-breaker if more than one team finishes with an identical score in the competition. Over the 33 rounds, Cruzeiro won eight times. Ponte Preta, Brusque and Londrina, who are in 15th, 16th and 17th places in the table, have nine, 11 and nine victories each, respectively.

Exploitation to escape Series C

The performance in Cruzeiro’s last five matches is also worrying: there were two defeats, two draws and only one victory.

According to the projection on the website of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the clubs will be free from the mathematical possibility of relegation when they reach 51 points. With 45 points, the chances are almost 9% drop. With 46, the indices drop to 1.3% and, with 47 points, the probability goes to less than 1%, which indicates that Cruzeiro would need to score at least seven points to be pressured in Series B.

In the final stretch, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team can count on the support of Cruzeiro on two occasions: next Tuesday (9), against Brusque, for the 35th round, and in a duel involving Náutico, on the 27th of this month , for the 38th and last round of the championship. With the municipal decree that allows the opening of 100% of the stadiums in Belo Horizonte, Mineirão is once again a possible stage for the Raposa games.

The club also needs to measure forces with Londrina, on Friday (6), at Estádio do Café, with Vitória, in Barradão, on Sunday (14), and on Saturday (20), against Sampaio Corrêa, in Maranhão.

Retrospect against upcoming opponents

In the first round, in a match valid for the 16th round, Cruzeiro drew 2×2 with Londrina, in Mineirão. After the tie against the team from Paraná, Vanderlei Luxemburgo made his debut and sought a victory in injury time over Brusque, in Santa Catarina.

At Independência, Cruzeiro drew, in the sequence, with Vitória by 2×2 and with Sampaio Corrêa, by 1×1. To close the first 19 matches of the turn, Raposa went to Recife and won Náutico, in Aflitos. As a result, coach Hélio dos Anjos, from Timbu, was fired.

