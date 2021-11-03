Cryptocurrency uses Round 6 series and drops to zero after $2 million theft

The value of the cryptocurrency inspired by the Netflix series “Round 6” plummeted to zero after an alleged multi-million dollar scam last Monday when its creators withdrew $2.1 million from investors.

Dubbed “Squid” (reference to the series’ English name, “Squid Game”), the digital currency appreciated by $2,861 before dropping to $0, according to CoinMarketCap. The phenomenon known as “Rug Pull”, reported by technology portal Gizmodo, was triggered by people making abrupt withdrawals to quickly bring down the value of “Squid”. Leaving investors with a worthless currency.

After the occurrence, the creators of the coin disappeared, and the official website of the project was taken down.

The “Squid” was also introduced as a token that can be used for a new online game inspired by “Round 6”, which is based on a deadly children’s game tournament.

Gizmodo pointed out several signs that the investment in “Squid” was a scam, such as its site riddled with spelling errors. In addition to investors being unable to sell the cryptocurrency, just buy. CoinmarketCap, meanwhile, indicated several risks about the “Squid”, highlighting a caution warning if investors were interested in buying the cryptocurrency.

Netflix series success

“Round 6” could yield up to $900 million — the equivalent of nearly $5 billion — in impact value for Netflix. The information is from Bloomberg, which explains that the company uses the number of viewers to determine the value of programs.

The South Korean production, which broke the record for “Bridgerton” and became the most watched series of all time on the streaming platform, also stands out for its relatively low cost. Despite generating $900 million in impact value, it cost $21.6 million.

Each episode of the first season of “Squid Game” needed $2.4 million, approximately $13 million, to produce. According to Bloomberg, the numbers are derived from a document that details the program’s performance metrics on Netflix.