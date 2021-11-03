Cycling improves health and strengthens muscles; see tips to get started – 11/03/2021

Cycling is great exercise for your health. It improves cardiovascular conditioning, reduces the risk of diseases such as diabetes, heart attack and stroke, detonates calories and strengthens muscles, especially in the legs. In addition, it’s a fun activity that relieves stress and promotes well-being.

Do you want to start biking to enjoy all these benefits? Below, we give some essential tips for you to ride a bike safely, whether at leisure, during training, or using the bike as a means of transport.

Choose the right bike

Color, model and technology are often decisions that depend on your taste and how much you want to spend on a bike. The most important thing is that you use a bike that’s the right size for your height—manufacturers often put this in the specs, and specialist store salespeople are likely to know the information too.

Using an optimally sized bicycle ensures not only that you can maintain good posture when pedaling (avoiding early pain or fatigue), but also that you are safer and easier to pedal, brake, dodge objects and stop. In a model that is too big for its size, for example, the handlebars are too far away from your body, which makes it difficult to ride the bike (especially making quick changes in direction) and even applying the brakes. It can also be difficult to reach your feet on the ground when you stop, which increases your risk of falling.

Using a bike of the proper size and with a correctly adjusted seat prevents pain and until you try harder to pedal Image: iStock

adjust the saddle

When pedaling with the seat low, you bend your knees to an angle greater than 90 degrees, which increases pressure on your joints and can cause pain. The lower back also tends to suffer as your spine is bent. Also, you can’t use all the power in your legs when pedaling, as you don’t extend your legs. In other words, you will have to make more effort to move.

In general, a simple way to adjust the saddle is to stand on the side of the bike and position the seat at the height of the little bone on the side of the hip, at the junction with the femur. To know precisely if the saddle is at the right height, hop on the bike, keeping one foot on the ground. Then place the heel of the other foot on the pedal and rotate it to its lowest position (where the number 6 of a hand clock is located). The bench will be at a suitable height if the leg that is resting on the pedal is almost extended, with the knee at an angle of no more than 15 degrees.

If your bike’s handlebars are adjustable, ideally, it should be, at most, 5 cm taller than the bank.

Did you find it complicated to regulate the bike? Some specialty stores offer an even more precise fitting service called “bike fit”.

start in a quiet place

If you’re learning to ride a bike now—or haven’t ridden in a long time—it’s important to practice in parks or quiet streets, preferably during off-peak hours. Thus, it is possible to train balance and other important skills so that you gain the confidence to ride in traffic. In the beginning, try to respect your body and travel short distances. It’s no use exaggerating and then spending days without being able to ride a bike, suffering from muscle pain.

When cycling, always wear a helmet Image: iStock

choose the best way

Before going out for a ride, study the route you are going to take. In stretches where there are no cycle paths or cycle lanes, always look for less busy streets —avoid pedaling on large avenues or with an exclusive bus lane on the right (we explain the reason below). If you are a beginner and still not very fit, try also to take routes with less climbs.

Important: cyclists must follow the same traffic laws as cars. In other words, you should never ride against the traffic and need to stop at traffic lights, respect the crosswalk, etc. In traffic, always stay in the right lane, along the curb on the sidewalk—except when there is a bus lane on the right. There, you should ride in the rightmost car lane. In other words, it will be between buses and cars, which is dangerous. Therefore, always avoid cycling on avenues with a bus lane on the right.

Use basic safety accessories

According to the Brazilian Traffic Code, every bicycle must have a bell (horn), left side rearview mirror and night signals (reflectors) front, rear, side and pedals. But as we are talking about your safety, it is important to go further and take other precautions.

Always wear a helmet when cycling, and if riding a bike at night, install a headlight and taillight on the bike. Also bring a bottle of water and wear light clothes (which make it easier for the driver to see you) and comfortable (shorts and a T-shirt with light fabric, suitable for physical activity).

Glasses are very welcome, as they prevent dirt, rocks or insects from getting into your eyes—which can not only temporarily impair vision, but also cause more serious problems. Prefer models with clear or yellow lenses, as dark lenses can reduce your visibility, especially at night.

Before leaving the house, always test the brakes and check if the tires are properly inflated. Check your bike regularly, especially these items. If possible, take it in your backpack (or in bags for this purpose that are attached to your bike) a tire repair kit and basic tools, for minor maintenance.

Sources: João Lacerda, Alliance mobility specialist bike (Brazilian Association of the Bicycle Sector); Kaue Moraes, cycling consultant and owner of Ciclo adventure, in Fortaleza; Danunzia Oliveira, physical education professional and corporate technical manager of the Company athletic, in Sao Paulo.