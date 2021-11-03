Datena announces to PSL members that he will leave the party for the PSD

Television presenter José Luiz Datena (PSL) warned members of the party that he will leave the subtitles for the PSD, which a few days ago also joined the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (MG). The information is from the anchor of CNN Daniela Lima.

The president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, confirmed the choice of Datena by the party. “It is with immense joy and satisfaction in every state in the country that the PSD received the party’s choice of Datena,” said Kassab. “The party is celebrating and Datena brings a powerful asset to the party in 2022”, he added.

PSL president Luciano Bivar said he was not informed of an imminent departure from Datena.

Kassab’s move to attract Datena could be decisive for Geraldo Alckmin to also join the PSD framework for the 2022 disputes, according to the anchor of the CNN. For Kassab, it is important to have a strong platform in São Paulo.

Alckmin could run for the government of São Paulo for the PSD against the candidate of João Doria (PSDB), which Alckmin launched into politics in 2016. If Doria runs for president, the candidate supported by the current governor of São Paulo should be his deputy , Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB).

Upon confirmation of the departure of the PSL, Datena will leave the party after the president of the party, Luciano Bivar, declared to the CNN, in July, that, as far as he was concerned, the presenter would be the candidate of the party for the presidency of the Republic in 2022.

Last month, however, the merger between the PSL and the DEM to create União Brasil may have changed the scenario for next year’s election.

Datena joined the São Paulo MDB in March 2020 as one of the candidates to run for mayor, but he did not run and joined the PSL in July 2021 as a pre-candidate for the presidency by the party that elected Jair Bolsonaro ( without party).