Datena’s PSD entry may help Pacheco’s candidacy for Planalto – Politics

BRASILIA – The decision to José Luiz Datena to exchange the PSL for the PSD meets the PSD president’s plan, Gilberto Kassab, to build solid state platforms and, thus, give muscle to the pre-candidacy of the Senate president, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to the Planalto Palace. Datena’s entry into the party increased expectations for the affiliation of the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin, leaving the PSDB, which wants to return to the Palácio dos Bandeirantes in the 2022 elections.

By the design of the PSD, Alckmin would be the candidate for the government of São Paulo, with the former governor marcio france (PSB) from vice. Datena, on the other hand, would be cast as a senator. If the presenter, however, gives up on entering politics, as he did in the last three elections, Kassab’s “plan B” for the Senate is the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Paulo Skaf.

Datena decided to change his subtitle this Tuesday because he was dissatisfied with the direction taken by the PSL in its merger with the DEM. The acronyms are awaiting approval from the Court to form União Brasil. Launched as a pre-candidate for the presidency by the PSL, the presenter did not “swallow” recent statements by the president of the party, Luciano Bivar, that he would also consider other names for the Palácio do Planalto, such as the former judge of Lava Jato Sergio Moro.

This afternoon, in his program on TV Bandeirantes, Datena confirmed the change of party, anticipated by Broadcast Politico. “I’m leaving the PSL and going to the PSD, which is Kassab’s party. This is already defined”, said the presenter.

According to Alckmin’s interlocutors heard by the report, Datena’s affiliation injected new life into the former governor’s plans to also join the PSD. The change of acronym, however, should only happen after the PSDB previews, scheduled for the 21st.

In the internal dispute, the toucan works for the pre-candidacy for the presidency of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite. Broken with the governor’s political group João Doria, his political godson, Alckmin will not vote for the only candidate of the acronym for the vacancy to dispute the command of São Paulo, the deputy governor Rodrigo Garcia.

The PSD’s strategy of setting up strong state platforms to boost Pacheco’s candidacy for president – in the case of São Paulo, with Alckmin and Datena -, however, goes beyond the largest electoral college in the country. Kassab seeks to reproduce the formula in other states , such as Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo.

In Rio, the PSD should release the president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) to the State command. Felipe Santa Cruz. In a recent interview with Papo com Editor, from Political Broadcast, Santa Cruz confirmed the negotiations. The mayor of the capital, Eduardo Pais (PSD), is already sewing alliances to make the candidacy viable.

In Minas, the dispute for the government will be in charge of the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, re-elected with 63% of the votes in 2020. It is still uncertain whether Antônio Anastasia will want to be a candidate for another term of senator – if he wishes, he will have priority.

In Espírito Santo, the sewing is more delicate. The party must join former governor Paulo Hartung to run for the Senate. Hartung himself is already looking for a name to run for government, but cautiously. This is because he is in the private sector and, for compliance reasons, he cannot be a pre-candidate at this time.