Daughter of Roberto Justus appears in a baby carriage worth 21,000 reais

The youngest daughter of entrepreneur Roberto Justus surprised her by appearing in a luxury baby carriage

The entrepreneur Roberto Justus and his current wife, digital influencer Ana Paula Siebert, impressed by showing their daughter, little one-year-old Vicky, in a luxurious baby carriage. Little Vicky is the youngest daughter of Justus and the only daughter of Ana Paula.

Roberto Justus, Ana Paula Sibert, baby Vicky and the entrepreneur’s other daughter, girl Rafaella Justus, 12, are spending a few days of rest in Trancoso, Bahia. And Ana Paula surprised by showing baby Vicky all smiling in a Fendi baby carriage! The cart in question, costs around 21 thousand reais and is all stamped with the famous print of the brand! What a luxury right?!

Netizens were nothing but praise for Justus' youngest daughter in her luxurious stroller. "What a beautiful princess and this baby carriage is awesome!", commented one netizen And another netizen also said: "Oh my, Vicky looks like a porcelain doll". One internet user also commented: "Your daughter is very beautiful! Congratulations on your family!".

And another netizen said: “What a cutest thing!”. Another internet user commented: “She is very perfect!”. A netizen also commented: “We love this doll! Vicky is so cute!”. And an internet user stated: “I am not mature for this child! She’s very cute!”.

And this isn’t the youngest daughter’s first luxury stroller. Roberto Justus. Little Vicky has also surprised her by appearing in her other very chic stroller. The baby appeared in a stroller by the Mima Xari brand. This other cart in question costs around 12 thousand reais in Brazil!

