Dayanne Feitoza, from ‘Marriage a blinds’, speaks out about bad breath | celebrities

After columnist Gabriel Perline said that one of the couples in “Blind Marriage” ended the relationship due to bad breath, reality participant Dayanne Feitoza spoke about the situation. She said she received several questions on her social networks – including contacts for tablet partnerships – so she decided to comment on what happened.

Dayanne starts by saying that she learned how to deal with situations that can put her in a place of discomfort and, therefore, she continues not talking about what happened within the reality show. “It happened once, I don’t feel comfortable repeating it, at least not yet and mostly out of respect for me.”

She said she has read everything on the internet about what people say about her: that she is a trans woman – “and I emphasize here the problem of raising this as something negative!” – and that she got her private parts from using steroids. “Guys, I’m going to continue not putting energy into what I don’t want to yield, but I’m very worried that once again they’re looking for validation of something that happened to know whether or not it makes up for the discomfort of the other person.”

She ends by saying that everyone is free to think and believe what they want, but out of respect for her followers, she came to write this message. “Furthermore, for the lozenge partners that came to me, I appreciate it but I won’t take advantage of the misleading situation to make money. It’s not my purpose, and it never will be. I wanted to say that! Haha)”

