Dayanne Feitoza speaks out after the “bad breath” controversy

Day also promised to go to social networks “open your heart” after the reality special on the next 4th – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@dayannefeitoza)

Feel that the story is long (but we explain calmly). There’s a couple from the Netflix reality show, blind marriage, who seems to have gone through problems due to an unusual subject: bad breath. The story was told this Monday (1st/11) by the portal columnist IG, Gabriel Perline. Believe me, so far so good.

The great detail is that in the news, the columnist did not mention anyone’s name. However, Dayanne Feitoza used social media on Tuesday (2/11) to comment on the matter. The woman seems to have felt the target of gossip and in a thread on Twitter made it clear that it was a “misleading situation”, she pointed out that she will not comment on the case and even joked: “Kissing from Halls, my people”.

“About the much talked about exposure that took place within the reality show, I chose and continue to choose not to speak. It’s already happened once, I don’t feel comfortable repeating it, at least not yet and mainly out of respect for me,” Dayanne began explaining.

“I’ve read the most diverse false assumptions: that I’m a trans woman and I hadn’t told (and I emphasize here the problem of raising this as something negative!), that my private parts were hypertrophied due to the use of anabolic steroids. Now I have halitosis,” I continue.

“I’m going to continue not putting energy into what I don’t want to earn, but I’m very concerned that once again they’re looking for validation of something that happened to find out whether or not it compensates for the discomfort of the other person”, argued the participant.

Finally, Dayanne ends the matter: “Furthermore, for the lozenge partners who came to me, I’m grateful but I’m not going to take advantage of the misleading situation to make money. It is not my purpose, nor will it ever be. Kisses from Halls, my people (obs: this last one is not public. I always wanted to say that!)”.

Serious talk: If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s how to deal with these issues that could put me in a place of discomfort.(1/4) — to Day (@dayannefeitoza) November 2, 2021

In the Instagram stories, Dayanne also said that in the program’s special, on November 4th, she will return to social media to “open her heart, not about these subjects you are speculating, but about the subjects I really want talk to you.”