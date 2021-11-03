Drinking vegetable soup always makes you more in the mood and how about adding chicken and making a delicious vegetable soup with chicken?

In a recipe that is for people who like a more elaborate recipe to eat for an afternoon snack or even as an option for dinner.



The cashew recipe takes about 60 minutes to be ready and can yield up to six servings.

See below the step by step for you to rock with this simple, easy and cheap recipe.

INGREDIENTS OF CHICKEN VEGETABLE SOUP

1 boneless chicken breast without the skin

2 pink potatoes

2 carrots

1 chayote

1 large onion

1 celery stalk

2 cups of cabbage tea cut into very thin strips

2 tablespoons of tomato sauce

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

2 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

2 chicken broth tablets

Salt and pepper to taste

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Cut the chicken breast into small, regular pieces and season with salt and pepper; refrigerate for about 20 minutes. Peel the potatoes, carrots, chayote and onion and cut all the vegetables into cubes, except the cabbage, which should be cut into very thin strips. Heat the oil and butter in a large saucepan and add the diced chicken and let it brown over high heat, stirring constantly. Add tomato sauce and chopped vegetables. Mix well and let it cook for about 5 minutes. Add 1.5 liters of hot water and the chicken broth tablets and cook for approximately 1 hour so that the chicken and vegetables are tender. If necessary, during cooking, add more hot water. Adjust the salt and serve with a dash of black pepper and parsley.

Also try making a delicious pea soup recipe and make it to eat with this delicious chicken soup recipe.

