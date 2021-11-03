Delusion of fraud keeps Trump’s flame burning – International

WASHINGTON – It was past 2 am on November 4th when Donald Trump entered one of the conference rooms of the White House and announced, “Frankly, we won this election.” Nothing in the partial count of the dispute suggested anyone’s victory, but it was clear to his advisers that Trump would insist on the strategy announced months earlier – the thesis that became known as the “Big Lie”, a kind of collective delusion that the 2020 election had been rigged in favor of Joe Biden to get him out of the US presidency.

Allegations of fraud were buried in court, one after another. However, a year later, they are not only alive in the US, they fuel the “trumpism” that dominates the Republican Party, despite the defeat of the former president, and threatens the country’s political future.

Since November of last year, polls indicate that there is a solid portion of American society that believes that the 2020 result, announced on November 7, after a slow calculation, is illegitimate. In one of the most recent surveys, carried out by the Morning Consult institute in partnership with the Politico website, 35% of registered voters said the election should be annulled.

The result is a reflection of the Republicans’ distrust of the electoral system – despite the fact that sectors of the population that usually vote for Democrats are, historically, the main targets of attempts to limit the right to vote in USA.

Credibility

If in 2020 the attack on election integrity served Trump as a justification for his poor performance in the polls, in 2021 it became an alibi for the former president to continue in the political arena and keep the flame of a possible candidacy burning in 2024. There is consensus among experts that the survival of the “Big Lie” to this day challenges the credibility of the upcoming votes, the democratic support and the social order of the USA.

“It created a deep distrust of American society in government and, more specifically, in the electoral process. It’s a fundamental challenge to American principles, to what is most basic in democracy: the confidence that you can vote for someone who will represent you,” said Michael Traugott, a political scientist and professor at the University of Michigan.

But Trump’s accusations of electoral fraud are no longer limited to the 2020 contest. Virginia. Many bad things have happened and are happening”, declared Trump, on Monday, the eve of the election for the state government. The vote, held yesterday, was the first local dispute in which his power with the Republican electorate has been tested.

76% of Democratic voters believe, with more or less confidence, that the 2022 legislative elections will be free and fair. In the group of Republicans, only 48% think the same thing. More than half of registered US voters (among Republicans, Democrats and Independents) say they would vote for congressional candidates who favor an investigation of last year’s election results.

“There is a prospect that congressional and presidential elections will be canceled in 2022 and 2024,” says Jennifer McCoy, a professor of political science at Georgia State University and an expert on democracy and polarization. “Some of the new state laws go beyond voter suppression to actually allow Republican-led party legislatures to intervene in electoral administration and cancel winner certification,” said the expert.

Without a centralized electoral justice, each American state organizes its electoral system locally. This year, states like Georgia, which have a Republican majority in the legislature and, last year, gave victory to Biden, passed laws that expand the party’s sphere of influence in the certification of the election. “The fate of our democratic system will depend disproportionately on the courts for challenges that arise between elections,” says Traugott.

The crowd that has been attending Trump’s rallies for the past three months has come to believe that the lies about the 2020 election fraud were true, even though there is no evidence. The T-shirt with the phrase “Trump won” is almost a uniform among the participants of these events.

Recount

By the time of Biden’s inauguration, state and federal courts had reviewed and rejected more than 50 allegations of fraud by Trump’s lawyers. Since then, the list has grown. In Arizona, Republican senators authorized a parallel audit of the vote – even so, even the Cyber ​​Ninjas poll, considered a dangerous precedent for the American electoral system, concluded that Biden won the election in the state.

Even so, the script of Trump’s appearances across the country maintains the attack on electronic voting machines, voting by mail (widely spread in the US and used by both parties) and even the powerpoint presentation is used to claim it was him, and not Biden, the real winner of the election.

Polls indicate that this thinking predominates among Republican voters – and not just among Trump supporters. Less than a third of the party’s voters believe that last year’s election was fair.

In July, Trump’s return to rallies was marked by an isolation from the traditional figures of the Republican party. Trump was left with the minority wing, which supported conspiracy theories and sided with the former president, even after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as first-term congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

But it wasn’t long before traditional party figures reappeared alongside the former president. In early October in Iowa, Trump had the support of Senator Chuck Grassley, a four-decade GOP congressman, and State Governor Kim Reynolds.

Grassley, one of the senators who had to be escorted out of Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 during an attack by pro-Trump extremists, even issued a critical communiqué to the then president at the time. According to him, Trump used “extreme, aggressive and irresponsible” rhetoric.

On the night of October 10, Grassley took the stage alongside Trump to accept the former president’s “full and unrestricted” support for his candidacy for re-election. In a short speech, after exchanging handshakes and smiles with Trump, Grassley talked about his motivation. “I was born at night, but not last night. If I didn’t accept the support of a person who has 91% approval among Republican voters in Iowa, I wouldn’t be very smart. I’m smart enough to accept that support.”

Republicans are inspired by the recount of votes in the Arizona and they are trying to do the same in other states and in other elections, defying official certification. The political action committees used by Trump, driven by advertisements about the “Big Lie”, declared in July to have raised $100 million. And, for political survival, historical figures in the party turn a blind eye to the former president’s attacks on the electoral system.

A year later, Trump’s “Big Lie” not only survives but helps move the party’s base. The risk, says expert Jennifer McCoy, is that the world will again witness scenes of violence in the US. “Voters who don’t trust elections will be more receptive to using other means. Democracy depends on elections as a peaceful means of resolving conflicts. If one of the two main political parties and three-quarters of its supporters no longer care, it could easily destroy itself.”