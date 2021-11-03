Democrat Eric Adams Elected Mayor of New York – International

NEW YORK – Democrat Eric Adams, a former New York police captain who has made the fight against racism a maxim in his career, became the new mayor of New York on Tuesday. This is the second time a black man has won elections in the largest city in the United States.

Adams, who will take office on Jan. 1, succeeding the unpopular Bill de Blasio, will have to face the economic consequences of the covid-19 pandemic, which has hit the city hard, as well as insecurity, a major concern of the electorate, which trusts him for his vast experience of 22 years in the police.

The former policeman defeated the 67-year-old Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the benevolent urban patrol “Guardian Angels” and a cat lover.

Excited after voting in Brooklyn, where he was born into a poor family, Adams said this election is something of revenge for that “little boy” who flirted with crime and social exclusion, as many low-income New Yorkers do.

Adams, who won his party’s primaries with strong support from middle-class voters, the black community and the labor movement, has pledged to reduce the inequalities that prevail in the temple of capitalism.

Insecurity and inequalities

Insecurity is the main concern for part of the electorate, who hope that the 22 years Adams spent in New York police will be an advantage.

Unlike De Blasio, Adams has been courting business leaders, who he says must play an important role in the economic recovery of the city, hit hard by the pandemic that left more than 34,000 dead in New York.

Adams presents himself as a determined leader, defender of the middle and popular classes, and carries the banner of the fight against racial discrimination.

From the mayor’s office, Adams will command the largest police force in the United States, the NYPD, with 36,000 employees, whose reform he promised to deepen. And it will manage a budget of $98.7 billion for fiscal year 2021-2022, the largest for a US county. /AFP