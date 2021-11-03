Deolane Bezerra pulls her shorts sexy after undergoing intimate surgery

Deolane Calf, widow of MC Kevin, updated their social networks and won praise by posting photos showing their little marks. In the records, the criminal lawyer appears all sexy wearing a yellow top and flower-print denim shorts.

Powerful, she squandered her generous cleavage and ripped belly as she performed her poses. In one of the photos, the influencer gave her little shorts a sexy pull, stirring with the bold imagination of the followers.

In your Instagram, where he already has more than 11 million followers, Deolane Bezerra quickly was surrounded by numerous compliments and affectionate messages from your friends, fans and admirers.

“Beautiful”, said Poliana Rocha, wife of singer Leonardo. “Mother’s on,” said a friend. “Beautiful thing”, shot Gabi Martins. “What a cat”, praised another follower. “Simply wonderful,” wrote another admirer. “This woman is too muse, she’s always rocking”, declared another Deolane fan.

Deolane’s intimate surgery

In September of this year, Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, performed intimate surgery to reduce the labia minora. Through social networks, the criminal lawyer revealed some details of the procedure, called nymphoplasty.

“Nymphoplasty is not out of this world. A woman is like that, with the passing of time she withers. It’s skin. It depends on how many children you have, the business… Let’s get it right. Things weren’t messy here (*sic), but the doctor said it could improve and I’m gone.”, she explained.

During participation in the program Luciana Gimenez last Saturday (23), Deolane Bezerra spoke again about her intimate surgery and told how the procedure was performed. At the time, the lawyer said that one side of the inner lips was longer than the other, and made gestures with her mouth, to demonstrate the discomfort she felt and that, according to her, now it’s normal. “Man, two normal births, I’m 34 years old, what do people think, that they’ll be cute for the rest of their life? Forget it, things change, stretch, get up, go up, down, the woman gave the laser two cuts and left it, it didn’t hurt at all, not at all, mine was normal, only one side was a little bigger than the other”, said MC Kevin’s widow.