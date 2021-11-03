Despite federal ordinance, TST now requires vaccination card – News

As an ordinance of the federal government prohibits the adoption of vaccination card for companies, the Superior Labor Court will begin to demand, from this Wednesday (3), the presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for entry and circulation in its facilities. Other courts, such as the São Paulo Court of Justice, also require proof to allow entry into their premises.

The measure is part of the rules for the gradual resumption of face-to-face services and was signed by the president of the TST, Minister Maria Cristina Peduzzi, by the vice-president, Minister Vieira de Mello Filho, and by the general inspector of Labor Justice, Minister Aloysio Corrêa from Veiga.

“The requirement takes into account, among other aspects, the current stage of vaccination of the population of the Federal District and the ‘power-duty’ of the public administration to protect the health and physical integrity of servers, employees and users of its services”, states the court in a note.

The proof will be made with the presentation of a physical or digital certificate (ConecteSUS) containing the vaccine, the application date, the batch and the name of the manufacturer of the immunizing agent. Access by unvaccinated people will only be allowed with the presentation of RT-PCR or non-reactive antigen tests for Covid-19 performed in the last 72 hours.

The use of a face mask to enter and remain on the court’s premises remains mandatory for everyone.

Ordinance

This Monday (1), the Ministry of Labor and Welfare published an ordinance that prohibits, in addition to the requirement of a vaccination card, dismissal for just cause, if the employee does not present proof of having been vaccinated against Covid-19. The text states that preventing access to work is unconstitutional and discriminatory.