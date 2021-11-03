Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 are officially postponed

Games didn’t have a set date, but probably should be released in 2023

O Activision Blizzard’s financial report shows that Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 will be postponed, even without a specific date established in advance. The producer says that even though a lot is planned for next year they are planning a later release than what they had in mind at first.

If the two games were scheduled for next year, most likely they will be pushed to 2023. “These two are among the most anticipated games in the industry and our teams have taken great strides towards completion in recent quarters,” said Activision Blizzard.

The company believes it is necessary to allow more time for the production of both games and that they will have ongoing content and developer support after release and that takes planning. “We are confident this is the right thing to do for our people, our players and the long-term success of our franchises.

Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV were presented in 2019 during BlizzCon and even if they were in the early stages of development, it wouldn’t be unrealistic for games to be released next year. Some other implications contribute to postponing games as well as more time for better production.



Diablo 2 Resurrected got off to a rocky start, demanding more from Activision Blizzard beyond recent cases of gender discrimination, getting at pay $18 million in litigation and lose important company names. The president himself, J. Allen Brack, resigned a few months ago, and Diablo IV director Luis Barriga and the game’s lead designer, Jesse McCree, left the company as well.

To close the overall picture of complications, the BlizzCon 2022, scheduled for February, has been canceled. Last month’s announcement says the company wanted to give more support to the development teams. This all sums up the difficult time Activision Blizzard goes through, caused by itself.

The tax report also says that the Activision had 119 million active players in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile. Call of Duty: Vanguard, the next title in the franchise, will be released this Friday (5).

