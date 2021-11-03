Diego Alves sends a message to Flamengo fans before the game against Athletico-PR – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES/FLAMENGO

With the dream of the Brazilian tri-championship alive, Flamengo enters the field on the afternoon of Tuesday (2), in search of victory against Athletico-PR. On the eve of the duel, goalkeeper Diego Alves used social media to reinforce the importance of the match and send a message to the Rubro-Negra Nation.

“Another important game ahead! Let’s go with everything, Flamengo”, wrote shirt 1, in an Instagram publication.

SEE PUBLICATION:

Despite the failure against Athletico-PR, in the elimination of the Copa do Brasil, Diego Alves has been decisive for Flamengo in the most important commitments, mainly for the Libertadores. Last Saturday (30), the goalkeeper was not much required, but he actively participated in the match in the emotional aspect, leading the team and ‘upsetting’ the opponent.

With shirt 1 under the goalposts, Flamengo will face Athletico soon, at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at the Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. The match will be aired by Rede Globo, but Coluna do Fla brings the most red-black transmission on the internet, via YouTube. Rafa Penido commands the narration, accompanied by commentator Tulio Rodrigues.