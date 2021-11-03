Diego from In Times of the Emperor will show his true face

After being blackmailed by Zayla (Heslaine Vieira), Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) engaged in a romance with Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch) in In Times of the Emperor. However, in the next few episodes, the lawyer will show his true face by trying to get his girlfriend to sell Eudoro’s (José Dumont) farm, as well as trying to turn her against Samuel (Michel Gomes).

Diego from In the Times of the Emperor

In scenes scheduled to air next Tuesday (9), according to Notícias da TV, Eudoro decides to share his possessions equally between his daughters before he dies. Thus, he prevents Tonico (Alexandre Nero) from taking all his fortune. The colonel has tuberculosis and doesn’t have long to live.

The deputy will not give up on his father-in-law’s land. He will try to convince Pilar to sell his share to Matoso and will count on Diego’s help to get what he wants.

The doctor will travel to the Recôncavo Baiano to complete the land sales, but will find Samuel who will be at the site at the request of Pedro (Selton Mello) to build dams against the drought in the region.

Upon learning about the sale of the farm, Samuel alerts Pilar that he may be getting a bad deal. At first, she says that the engineer is jealous, but ends up taking into account the opinion of her ex-boyfriend.

Worried about the deal she might be doing, Pilar is going to propose to Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) that they face Tonico and not give up the land.

Nos Tempos do Imperador airs Monday through Saturday, at 6:25 pm, on Globo. The telenovela marks the return of Globo’s unpublished serials. The plot is written by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão and stars Selton Mello, Leticia Sabatella and Mariana Ximenes.

All episodes are saved in GloboPlay after the telenovela is shown. To attend, you must have one of the subscription plans.