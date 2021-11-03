Dira Paes talks about a hot scene with Manoela Aliperti in a Globo series

Veteran actress Dira Paes, revealed in a recent interview with Gshow portal that it was a great challenge in her career, recording the scenes from your character’s romance, journalist Alice with Lica, played by Manoela Aliperti, in Globoplay’s As Five series. In the plot, Aliperti’s character confesses to her friends that she sees the journalist as the future mother of her children.

Dira Paes described all the nuances that make up her character who lives a gay romance with one of the story’s protagonists was challenging: “She is not just a woman who represents this modern woman, empowered, self-confident, owning her own nose, with critical opinions, after all, she is a successful journalist… In this sense, you can understand what is attractive for Lica to have this ‘ infatuation’, this attraction to Alice”, explained.

In the plot created and written by Cao Hamburger, the atmosphere is hot between the characters of Dira and Manoela and the actresses even recorded an intimate scene: “We had a climax scene, which is the meeting of the two in intimacy. It’s never easy to do these scenes, but at the same time I think that the conduction of the characters’ trajectory and narrative led to a very curious scene: there’s embarrassment, shame and then surrender”.

The 52-year-old actress also celebrated the opportunity to work with Manoela: “We got to know each other as the characters also got to know each other. For me it is an honor to dialogue with this new generation. I have a lot to learn from them. They bring other ingredients for interpretation”.

The veteran actress also highlighted the importance of Globoplay’s new series for dramaturgy: “As Five’ brings a new look to these young women who already know how to break down prejudices and inequalities. They already have this awareness, they are already acting”. “As Five” is being aired by TV Globo after being successful on Globoplay.

The series tells the story of Keyla, Ellen, Lica, Tina and Benê who meet again after six years. The plot was based on the 2017 season of Malhação, named “Viva a Diferença”. Marcelo Maroto, father of actress Giovanna Grigio who also participated in the serial, moved internet users recently by sending a loving message to his daughter, recalling a controversy from the time she made Malhação:

“Today at work, a blessed man came to show me a picture of my daughter kissing Lica at Malhação Viva a Diferença, and asked me: ‘Naughty, what do you feel when you see your daughter doing a scene like that on TV?’ I looked right into his eyes and said, ‘Pride!’”, he said.