Discover the Health Program at Escola de Lucas do Rio Verde

Schools from the municipal and state education systems receive the Health at School Program (PSE), in Lucas do Rio Verde. The program, which is a partnership between the Federal Government and the Municipality, aims to find and treat health problems, all developed through a partnership between the city’s Health and Education departments.

More than 9,000 students from 15 schools, 12 of which are municipal and 3 state, participate in the program’s activities. According to the coordinator of Education, Andréia Braciol, the choice of schools is made by the Ministry of Health.

The municipality’s Primary Care coordinator, Alex Brito, explains the development of the actions. “We developed prevention and health promotion actions, described by the Ministry of Health. These are actions, for example, related to the vaccination portfolio, dengue and Covid-19, carried out in partnership with all coordinators, both from dentistry and the network. psychosocial and epidemiological care”.

Also according to the coordinator, the purpose of the program is to resolve doubts, encourage some practices, especially physical activity, and also reduce malnutrition. “Some students who had already been evaluated were referred to the Regulation Center. And others are being monitored by the Nasf team, which is the Expanded Family Health Nucleus”, he added.

The oral health teams, in partnership with the school principals, carry out general orientation activities in the school units. “Normally, there is a brushing kit delivery for some age groups and also an assessment of the students’ oral health”, said the coordinator of Oral Health of the city, André Castro.

The Health at School Program is aimed at children, teenagers, youth and adults. The objective is to contribute to the integral formation of students with actions of promotion, prevention and health care.

Among the actions carried out in the program are:

• Fight against the Aedes aegypti mosquito;

• Promotion of bodily practices, physical activity and leisure in schools;

• Prevention of the use of alcohol, tobacco, crack and other drugs;

• Prevention of violence and accidents;

• Promotion and assessment of oral health and topical application of fluoride;

• Promotion of eye health and identification of students with possible signs of change;

• Verification and update of the vaccination status;

• Promotion of hearing health and identification of students with possible signs of alteration;

• Promotion of healthy eating;

• Culture of peace and citizenship and human rights;

• Sexual and reproductive rights and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases and AIDS.

