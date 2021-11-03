doctors warn of increase after pandemic

With schools going back to school and children and teenagers getting together again, cases of hand-foot-mouth disease are growing, a viral infection that causes fever, sore throat and the onset of painful canker sores in the mouth, hands and feet and sometimes in the private parts.

In the city of Ourinhos, in São Paulo, outbreaks of the disease led to the temporary closure of nine teaching units this week. Chapecó, in Santa Catarina, went through a similar situation at the end of September. In Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, there was an increase in cases in August.

Pediatrician Nathália Sarkis, a member of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, confirms that cases are also growing in Brasília. According to her, the high is due to the increase in coexistence among students. “It is a highly contagious virus. Parents must be careful, avoiding taking their children to school if there is suspicion”, he explains.

The infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio explains that the coxsackie virus, which causes the disease, is seasonal and, therefore, cases of infection are increasing after the period of isolation caused by the pandemic.

“Children who didn’t get infected last year because they were in online classes are getting infected this year. The virus is finding more space to circulate among them”, points out the specialist.

The infection is most common in children under 5 years of age, but it can also appear in adolescents and adults.

Symptoms

The main symptoms of hand-foot-mouth syndrome are fever above 38°C, sore throat, excessive salivation, vomiting, diarrhea, poor appetite and headache.

In addition, after about 2 to 3 days, it is common for red spots or blisters to appear on the hands and feet, as well as canker sores in the mouth. Diagnosis is made by the clinical picture.

Streaming

The transmission of hand-foot-mouth syndrome usually occurs through coughing, sneezing, saliva, and direct contact with blisters that have burst or infected feces, especially during the first seven days of illness.

However, even after recovery, the virus can still be transmitted through the faeces for about 4 weeks.

To avoid catching the disease or transmitting it, it is important to:

In addition, the virus can be transmitted through contaminated objects or food. Therefore, it is important to wash food before consumption.

Treatment

The treatment of hand-foot-mouth syndrome should be guided by the pediatrician or general practitioner and can be done with medicines for fever, such as paracetamol, anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, medicines for itching, such as antihistamines, gel for thrush, or lidocaine, for example.