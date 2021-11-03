Dollar operates at slight increase after Copom minutes and awaiting Fed decision | Economy

The dollar operates at a slight increase this Wednesday (3), on the return of the holiday, after the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Central Bank show that the autarchy considered raising the Selic rate at a more aggressive pace, while market participants awaited the Federal Reserve’s (Fed, BC) monetary policy decision.

Attention is also focused on the discussions surrounding the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios and the financing of Auxílio Brasil, a new program that will replace Bolsa Família.

At 10 am, the US currency rose 0.14%, quoted at R$ 5.6780, without a defined trend. At the maximum so far, it reached R$ 5.6880. At the very least, it was R$ 5.6565. See more quotes.

On Monday, the dollar closed up 0.40%, at R$ 5.67. As a result, started to accumulate advance of 9.31% in the year.

On the external scene, the Fed (Federal Reserve) announces this afternoon the decision on interest rates in the United States, currently between 0 and 0.25% per year. The US central bank is expected to announce the start of a reduction in its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

Oil prices operated at a fall of more than 2% with signs of greater supply in the US.

In the domestic scenario, attention remains focused on concerns about inflation and the trajectory of public accounts, after the government proposed a relaxation of the spending ceiling to finance Auxílio Brasil, the replacement for Bolsa Família.

On Sunday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes avoided talking about a plan B to finance the new social program, and said that the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in Congress is the government’s “plan A”.

The government’s articulators insist on the vote of the PEC dos Precatórios on Wednesday, marked by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, who has been pressuring the deputies, demanding their presence in Congress after the holiday. The measure is crucial for the federal government to be able to make room in the Budget and, thus, materialize the Auxílio Brasil program and other promises such as aid to truck drivers.

Fiscal and economic uncertainties have worsened market forecasts for inflation, interest rates and GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

The financial market raised the estimate for the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021 from 8.96% to 9.17%, according to the latest Focus bulletin from the Central Bank. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.40% to 4.55%. For Selic, the projection was raised from 8.75% to 9.25% at the end of 2021. And, for the end of 2022, it went from 9.5% to 10.25% per year.

The minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), released on Wednesday, showed that the Central Bank considered scenarios with “higher adjustment rhythms in the basic interest rate” than announced last week – when the basic rate of interest rose to 7.75% per year.

For the increase in GDP this year, the expectation was revised from 4.97% to 4.94%. For 2022, the market lowered its forecast for economic growth from 1.40% to 1.20%. The projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 rose from R$ 5.45 to R$ 5.50. Towards the end of 2022, it also increased from R$ 5.45 to R$ 5.50 per dollar.

