Donation, cryptocurrency, Taiwan: How this Elon Musk tweet generated multiple interpretations | finance

the billionaire Elon Musk returned to cause controversy on social media , when posting a cryptic message on the Twitter on the last 1st of November. The chief executive (CEO) of Tesla and creator of Space X posted in mandarin an acquaintance chinese poem of almost 2,000 years, giving the title “Humanity”.

The poem “The Seven Steps Block” originates from the Three Kingdoms period (220-280 CE), marked by disputes between warlords, and is attributed to Cao Zhi, poet and son of regional military chief Cao Cao, who dominated the northern plain of China, ushering in the Wei dynasty.

In Chinese folk wisdom, the explanation for the passage posted by Musk is that “human beings have the same ancestor and shouldn’t be so voracious in destroying each other.”

The post sparked intense debate on the social network, fueling speculation that Musk was referring to his recent statement that he would be willing to sell 6% of his Tesla shares to help fight world hunger. The announcement was made after a director of the Food Program of the United Nations (UN) say he could solve the hunger problem with 2% of Musk’s fortune.

1 of 1 Elon Musk: His Twitter post sparked intense debate on the social network — Photo: Matt Rourke/AP Photo Elon Musk: The post he made on Twitter sparked intense debate on the social network — Photo: Matt Rourke/AP Photo

At the same time, followers also saw an apparent goal of drawing attention to the climate changes, Amid COP26. There are even those who say that the message mentions the “push” given by Musk to the cryptocurrencies, after Dogecoin and Shiba Inu accumulate significant appreciation in early November, with the declaration of the billionaire that the cryptoactive they can be used as payment for the tuition fees of the university of technology that the executive intends to create in Texas.

In China, many netizens used the Twitter-like Weibo social network, raising the hypothesis that Musk would have inside information on the issue of Taiwan, amid growing tension in the region. “Maybe he’s just wanting to show how good his Chinese is, that he thinks it’s cool,” said a Weibo user.

So it’s hard to know what Musk means by his post that rescues the nearly 2,000-year-old Chinese poem. But what is certain is that the billionaire is still stealing the show, the day after Tesla claimed that he had not yet signed the contract for the sale of 100,000 electric cars with the rental company hertz, denying what he had said days before, which caused a drop in the share of 2%.

The value of the deal was not disclosed, but considering the list price, it could reach a total of US$4 billion in revenue for Musk’s company.