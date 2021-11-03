Double arrested after crashing stolen car at home port – General

Car the suspects were in failed to make the turn on Madalena Street and hit the port of a house (Photo: Internet Reproduction/Google Maps)

A 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arrested at dawn this Wednesday (3/11) after being caught with a stolen car. The case was in Bairro Aparecida, Regio Noroeste de Belo Horizonte. They tried to escape the police, but ended up getting involved in an accident.

At around 1:30 am, military police were patrolling the region when they saw the pair, in a silver HB20, approach a drug trafficking point on Rua Marcazita.

The police signaled the driver to stop, but he accelerated to flee. At one point, entering Rua Madalena, he couldn’t make a turn and hit the gate of a house. The site is a mechanical workshop, where the pair were arrested.

According to the PM, the youngest suspect, who was driving, said he had bought the car for R$800, from a man he could not name. Upon checking the vehicle’s chassis, officers discovered that it had different license plates and that the car had actually been stolen on October 13th.

The vehicle was towed and taken to a yard. The expertise of the Civil Police was also called. After undergoing treatment at the Odilon Behrens Hospital, which found they had no injuries, the suspects were taken to the Civil Police.