Dressed as a goalkeeper Bruno will answer for the crime of apology for femicide – 11/03/2021

The man who appeared in an image dressed as a goalkeeper Bruno and mocking the murder of model Eliza Samudio will be summoned to appear at the 21st Integrated Police District of Manaus. According to the Department of Public Security of Amazonas, the suspect will provide clarification on the crime of apology for femicide, and must respond to justice in freedom.

A police report was filed on Tuesday afternoon (2) and authorities began the investigation. The searches for the suspect are based on article 287 of the Penal Code, according to which it is a crime “to publicly defend a criminal fact or the perpetrator of a crime”, with a penalty of “detention, from three to six months, or a fine”.

“The crime took place the night before registration, at around 7 pm, in a nightclub, located on Ponta Negra street, São Jorge neighborhood, west of Manaus. According to delegate Rodrigo Barreto, head of the 4th Western Section, who responds in this case, the images of the nightclub have already been requested and the man will be summoned to attend the 21st DIP, where he will be heard and, later, must sign a Detailed Term of Occurrence (TCO), for the crime of apology for the crime of femicide,” he wrote the Secretariat of Public Security to the UOL Sport.

The report also spoke with delegate Ricardo Leite, from the 21st DIP. According to him, the images from the security system of the establishment in question have already been requested and, now, there is the job of identifying the suspect.

In the image that went viral on social media, the man wears a Flamengo shirt with the goalkeeper’s name on his back and holds a garbage bag with the name of Eliza. The photo was posted on Instagram from the house of shows “Porão do Alemão” and then reverberated. The company deleted the image and apologized for the publication.

In addition, the tattoo studio “El Cartel Tatuaria”, where the man worked, went to social media to announce that they had identified the employee in the photo and decided to fire him.

“The studio does not condone any form of incitement to violence against women. Making it clear that the collaborator was fired, and is no longer part of the staff”, wrote “El Cartel Tatuaria”. Later, the studio headed by the tattoo artist Giovane Araújo stated that the fired man was a partner and that the partnership was dissolved after the publication of the image.

This morning, the studio’s Instagram page was no longer live.