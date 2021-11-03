Drunk, Nelio goes after Tonico in In Times of the Emperor: ‘Worm’ · TV News

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will lose his mind and beat Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Drunk, the deputy’s advisor will explode with his boss because of the frequent humiliations suffered by Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in the telenovela at six on Globo. “Worm”, will scream the good guy.

In the scenes planned to go aired this Wednesday (3) , Eudoro (José Dumont) will go after Nélio after his daughter was attacked by her husband. The young woman will even try to work around the situation with her father, but he will be committed to keeping her youngest away from the bastard before he dies.

Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) will be shaken when he hears from the old man that he is the only way out to free Dolores from the clutches of the owner of the newspaper O Berro. He will be bewildered, puff up his face to drown his sorrows, and surprise Tonico with a tantrum in the middle of the street.

The villain will be frightened by the explosion of the advisor. “Bastard! Worm! Pulley!” Nelio will shout, punching and kicking the politician. Then the boy will fall to the ground in an alcoholic coma.

The congressman, who does not imagine the advisor’s interest in Dolores, will overlook the episode because he believes it is just the usual weakness of Nélio, who is not used to drinking.

Tonico will also reveal to his right-hand man a plan to return to living a bachelor life at court, locking Daphne Bozaski’s character in a convent.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.