Dynamo Kiev-Barcelona: See lineups and where to watch the Champions League match live

in this tuesday (2) Live Football brings the confrontation between Dynamo Kiev and Barcelona, in departure valid by fourth round from the group stage in the Champions League. Thus, the starting stage will be the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev. Finally, the duel starts at 5:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Thus, drawn to compose group E in this stage of the competition; the casts of Ukrainians and Catalans are on the lawns of eastern Europe to fight for the second position of their group in this edition of the UEFA Champions League.

Live football: Dynamo Kiev at the top of the group

For starters, the Ukrainians arrive in this duel at home to continue with chances of qualifying in this group E of Champions league. So, the Dynamo Kiev arrives at this beginning of return occupying the last place in the group; but still with chances of advancing to the knockout. Thus, the team needs a positive result at home in this round; and the opponent’s instability can become one more element in his favor.

Champions League: Barcelona living in crisis

On the other hand, the culés team started this edition of Champions league in a disastrous way. Thus, Barcelona lives a season full of problems and turmoil in European football. In other words, the traditional Spanish team is experiencing an unprecedented crisis; and it’s bad at La Liga. Finally, the directors of the Barcelona fired Ronald Koeman; and who manages the team interim is the coach of team B, Sergi Barjuan.

Broadcast – Where to watch Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona live

Thus, the exhibition of football live this Tuesday (02/11) with the duel between Dynamo Kiev and Barcelona; will be on the TNT Sports channel.

Technical sheet – Dynamo Kiev x Barcelona

Phase/Tournament: 4th round – group stage – UEFA Champions League

Date: 11/02/2021

Hour: 5:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev (UCR)

Arbitration: Ovidiu Rategan (ROM)

Assistants: Mircea Mihail Grigoriu and Sebastian Gheorghe (ROM)

VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

Where to watch: TNT Sports

Probable Dynamo Kiev: Buschan; Karavaev, Zabarniy, Syrota and Kedziora; Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, De Pena, Tsigankov and Buyalsky; and Verbic. Technician: Mircea Lucescu

Likely Barcelona: Have Stegen; Araujo, Jordi Alba, Piqué and Mingueza; Busquets, N. Gonzalez and Gavira; Dest, Coutinho and Depay. Technician: Sergi Barjuan (interim)

