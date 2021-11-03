Early morning trip and games at the airport mark the first images of Corinthians in Paraguay

The Corinthians women’s delegation traveled to Paraguay last Monday, right after the game valid for the Campeonato Paulista, to start the Libertadores dispute. This Tuesday, after the first day of training, the club released the first images of the Corinthians squad abroad.

After recording the moments of the trip to the airport, the video shows some games between Natascha, Gi Campiolo, Kemelli and Gabi Zanotti. The athletes from Corith make fun of shirt 12 for having chosen a leaky sock for the trip and she replies: “Are you bothered, Zanotti, give me a sock”. Responsible for the filming of the moment, Natascha jokes right away: “Zanotti is giving socks to everyone, just send a message on the direct” – see the full video below.

Soon after, the new group of Corinthians fans has Tamires, Erika, Adriana and Poliana. Amidst much laughter, Erika jokes about the quartet’s age in front of the jokes made.

“Here (Tamires) is 40 years old, here (Erika) 30 years old, then 30 years here (Poli)… we always round it up, right. And this one (Adriana) is all old, it’s not just age , she is about 50 years old. Okay, we are in group 150. Now Zanotti and Grazi are missing, calm down. And Cocoa. Then it’s been 500 years with five, six athletes,” said the defender.

The end of the video records the first moments at the airport in Paraguay and the entrance to the hotel. Throughout the day, Corinthians held its first training session on Paraguayan soil and began preparing for the debut match, which will take place on November 4, at 5:30 pm, against San Lorenzo-ARG.

Check out the first images of Corinthians’ trip to Paraguay

Now it’s Libertadores and the time has come to closely follow Timão’s routine in the continent’s most important competition. To start, our trip to Paraguay! follow how it was pic.twitter.com/nF00RDRbzC — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) November 3, 2021

