Edu Dracena acts fast and has a “card up his sleeve” to sign a contract with a forward at Santos

In addition to being extremely important in the four lines, Edu has also been working intensively off the field

Idol and captain of the 2011 Liberators, Edu Dracena closed with the saints and is back after a long period at another club. The former player was in the palm trees, where he also built a beautiful story. The youngest football executive never hid his love for the fish and didn’t think twice about switching to a final in the liberators for the Vila Belmiro.

“I wasn’t invited, I was summoned. And when you’re summoned, you can’t jump back. I didn’t expect it, but after a while the whole story I had here in Santos came to mind when I arrived. And my life was always based on challenges. This will be another challenge. I’ll be here body and soul and always do my best”, he said edu, in press conference.

The medallion has been instrumental in the team’s reaction to the Brazilian championship and has been following the cast on bus/plane trips. In addition to helping on the field, the executive also wants to show his value outside the field. As published by colleague Lucas Musetti, gives Sports Gazette, Leonardo Marcos became one of the “targets” of dracena.

edu will have a conversation with the father of Marcos and hopes to advance in the negotiation for contract renewal. Some of your managers are in the Europe and may be left out of the meeting. According to the journalist, salary is not a problem. The big obstacle to the deal would be the long time without playing that the young man has experienced since the arrival of Fabio Carille.

Your staff requires more opportunities, but carille see Leo Baptistão, Diego Tardelli and Raniel forward. Marcos is one of the record holders of the alvinegra base and has always been known for his keen nose within the large area. “Xodó” of head and reference man with Diniz, the center forward has eight goals in 59 games as a professional at Peixe. He hasn’t acted since October 14th.