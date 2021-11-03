Eduardo Bolsonaro shocks when he mocks Cissa Guimarães’s resignation from Globo

After Mario Colds, Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) was the one who used Twitter to make fun of the departure of Cissa Guimaraes gives Globe. The federal deputy even used a controversy involving Maju Coutinho.

“Speaking about workers who complained about the lockdown because they were hungry, Maju Coutinho mocked: ‘Choro is free’. So, here’s her message again…”, shot the son of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party).

Eduardo Bolsonaro shared the image of the former anchor of Jornal Hoje and the news that Cissa Guimarães came to cry with friends when she discovered her departure from the Rio station.

The controversy involving Maju Coutinho took place in March of this year. At the time, on Globo news, after reporting on the lockdown, the journalist said: “Experts are unanimous in saying that these are essential measures now to contain the virus’s circulation”.

“Crying is free, we can’t complain, that’s what we have”, shot the famous. It was precisely the expression “choro is free” that aroused the ire of some viewers, especially Jair Bolsonaro’s admirers.

Upon announcing the departure of Cissa, the company released a note and made it clear that the doors are open for the famous.

“’É de Casa’ says goodbye to Cissa Guimarães, who leaves Globo after a happy and successful partnership of more than four decades. The actress and presenter, who has been in charge of the morning since her debut in 2015, continues to open doors at Globo for future projects on our multiple platforms, but in a new partnership model”, said the channel.

The station’s text also included a short statement by Cissa about her historic passage there:

“I was very happy in this marriage of more than 40 years. And that’s what I’m going to take: the good partnerships, the immense learnings, the happy, emotional and shared moments that have gone down in history – mine, the audience and TV Globo. My gratitude lives there, in this beautiful feeling and in this life that we built together”.

Talking about workers who complained about the lockdown because they were hungry, Maju Coutinho mocked: “the cry is free”. So, here’s her message again… pic.twitter.com/SpvcpS9BOh — Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) November 2, 2021